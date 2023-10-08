Las Lagunas Tapas Route

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 14:35

Las Lagunas tapas

After the success of the first edition, this autumn the II Ruta de la Tapa de Las Lagunas returns. Organised by the Tourism Department of the Mijas Town Hall with the collaboration of the Mijas Federation of Associations, the event will allow visitors to discover the foodie delights of 10 bars and restaurants in the centre of Las Lagunas as well as a bakery. It all starts on October 14 and runs until December 2, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 1pm to 3.30 and again in the evening from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

“The aim of this initiative is that locals and tourists get to know the gastronomy we have in Las Lagunas and that they come back, because we are sure that this route will not disappoint as there are many local businesses that offer great quality food”, said the councillor for Tourism José Carlos Martín during the presentation of the event at the bar El Pelotazo. The president of the Mijas Federation of Associations, Rosario Cortés, said that, “this type of activity allows residents to get to know new places and visit other areas they are not used to going to”.

To make it easier to get around, the organisation will provide everyone with a transport service, every Saturday morning and afternoon, “so people won’t have to worry about using their vehicles and looking for parking, as there will be stops at up to seven different points”, said José Carlos Martín. These will be located at Avenida Miguel Hernández, Camino de Campanales, Calle Antonio Machado, Calle Río Las Pasadas, Avenida de Los Lirios, Calle Río Guadalteba and Calle San Cristóbal.

The price of the tapa and drink will be €3 and, in the case of the bakery, a slice of cake will be offered. As usual, those who take part in this route will receive a tapa pass that they can fill in by tasting the tapas in each of the participating establishments. Once completed, they can hand it in at the library of the Teatro Las Lagunas, from Monday to Friday, getting a small gift in return and also entering a prize draw.

The response to the first edition of the tapas route has led to establishments such as the bakery Las Torres and the bar El Pelotazo repeating the experience. “The route worked very well last year, in fact, our regular customers came to the bakery, but we also saw people from La Cala and Mijas Pueblo who didn’t know our establishment”, said Ana Rodríguez, who works at Las Torres, while the cook at El Abuelo, Zunilda Godoy, said with a laugh that, “this route allows the businesses to earn money, but also encourages all of us to visit each of the bars”.

Other establishments are joining this route for the first time, convinced that it will be a good way to promote their establishments. “The federation came to our restaurant to tell us about the route and we thought it was very interesting, so we decided to sign up”, commented Gabriel Trakiev, waiter at Las Tablinas, as did Nais Castillo, waitress at the bar La Palma, who said that “it’s great that the Town Hall is organising this kind of thing so that we can make ourselves and the food we prepare known”.