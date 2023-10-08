“Let’s Do London” Tourism Campaign Unleashes £162M

By Anna Ellis • Updated: 08 Oct 2023 • 13:57

Buckingham Palace, London. Image: Ewelina W / Shutterstock.com.

In a dazzling resurgence, London’s economy is making a triumphant comeback from the depths of the pandemic.

Over 300,000 additional tourists have flocked to the city, injecting a staggering £162 million into the local economy so far in 2023.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has proudly unveiled the extraordinary success of his “Let’s Do London” campaign, which urged tourists to rediscover the capital post-pandemic.

Over the past three years, this initiative has drawn in a remarkable 850,000 extra visitors, resulting in a whopping £360 million boost to London’s economic vitality.

The numbers are certainly impressive, but they’re just part of London’s perennial appeal.

On average, a staggering 16 million visitors grace the city every year.

This summer, London has been nothing short of sensational.

The city’s cultural tapestry has sprung back to life, with an array of attractions, concerts, events, and fashion galore.

From the grand reopening of the National Portrait Gallery to Tate Britain’s complete rehang and the unveiling of the revamped Young V&A children’s museum in East London, it’s no wonder attendance has doubled since its reopening and rebranding.

July was a musical crescendo for the city, with a plethora of international talent gracing its stages.

From the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park to Greenwich Summer Sounds and performances by musical icons like Lana Del Rey, the Weeknd, and Blur, London raked in over £320 million from ticket sales and secondary spending.

This included sold-out arena shows and intimate performances at grassroots venues across the city.

Notably, the fashion industry, which employs nearly 900,000 people in the UK and contributes around £21 billion to the country’s economy, received a substantial boost. London Fashion Week, showcasing its largest schedule since the pandemic, took centre stage, while the star-studded Vogue World: London event raised a staggering £2 million for London-based arts organisations.

As the calendar rolls on, London’s visitor appeal shows no signs of waning. The BFI London Film Festival, the 20th anniversary of Frieze London, the 30th anniversary of the EFG London Jazz Festival, the London Literature Festival, and the inaugural UK exhibition charting the design evolution of skateboarding are all on the horizon.

Mayor Sadiq Khan celebrated this resounding success alongside leaders from London and the UK’s top visitor attractions during the 20th anniversary of the UK Visitor Attractions Conference.

Earlier this year, the Mayor joined forces with over 300 brands in penning a letter to the Chancellor, expressing concern over the removal of VAT-free tourist shopping. The decision has already begun to affect some London brands negatively.

In response, Mayor Khan stated, “I’m delighted that our Let’s Do London campaign has been an enormous success, and it’s amazing to see tourists flocking back to the city to enjoy all there is to offer. We’ve had a brilliant summer and welcomed millions of tourists to our great city to enjoy a wide array of performances, events, and exhibitions, but we could be welcoming so many more shoppers if the Government would support us.”

He continued, “Once again, I am urging ministers to reverse their decision to scrap VAT-free shopping for international visitors. By doing so, they could remove a major competitive disadvantage for London and the UK and help make us even more appealing to tourists.”

Dee Corsi, Chief Executive of New West End Company, chimed in, stating that the absence of tax-free shopping poses a barrier to growth, affecting the UK economy adversely. She noted that nine in ten businesses in London’s West End believe that the ‘tourist tax’ has been more detrimental than the cost-of-living crisis or inflation.