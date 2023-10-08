Marbella Theatre’s Autumn Programme

By Kevin Fraser • Updated: 08 Oct 2023 • 13:30

Director General of Culture Carmen Díaz Photo: Marbella City Council

The autumn season of El Teatro Ciudad de Marbella kicks off on October 14 with local guitarist Juan Delola in charge of opening the autumn programme at 8pm, with the show Triana, 40 years of legend.

The Marbella City Theatre will resume its programme with a total of 16 performances and a commitment to encouraging a family audience.

The Director General of Culture, Carmen Díaz, presented the agenda designed for the autumn, which will run until December 30.

She explained that the sound and lighting systems have been modernised and the stage has been refurbished, adding that “we are always looking for quality and variety in the performances.

The programme will continue on November 3 with the play Romeo and Juliet wake up which will feature the actress Ana Belén, “a great lady of the stage” and on November 10 El inconveniente featuring the actress Kiti Mánver.

On November 25, El Verdugo by the Malaga company El Espejo Negro will be staged, the first adaptation of Luis García Berlanga’s film for the theatre.

The agenda also includes local and provincial quality events including: the XVII Festival Flamenco, an annual event organised by the Peña Sierra Blanca, which will take place on October 28; the gala of the Marbella Dance School on November 18, with a jazz show; Cabaret – A tribute to the 50 th anniversary of the musical, by Gypsy Company, which will finish its tour in the city with performances on December 2 and 3.

The calendar closes on December 16 with Adventures and Misadventures of a Space Israelite, a rock opera by local artist Eneko Alberdi; on December 17 with the giant puppet show The True Story of the Lying Ghost by El Cau de L’Unicorn, and on December 30 with Once Upon a Time in the Forest by Gypsy Company.

Tickets, priced from €6, can be purchased at www.mientrada.net and at the theatre box office on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5pm to 8pm; Fridays and Saturdays, from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm, and Sundays and public holidays.

Also, on the day of a performance, from two hours beforehand.