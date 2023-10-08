Protest Against Bullfights in Zaragoza

By John Smith • Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 20:21

The protest in Zaragoza Credit: AnimaNaturalis X

The animal defence organisations AnimaNaturalis and CAS International staged a unique protest against bullfighting this Sunday, October 8 at the Plaza de la Seo, Zaragoza.

The action consisted of a group of half-naked activists putting themselves in the shoes of the bulls that die in the bullrings every year.

Cristina Ibañez, coordinator for AnimaNaturalis said “With a tell-tale haste, the new conservative government of the Popular Party and VOX is promoting bullfights without listening to ethical reasons or looking at the statistics of low interest in this type of shows.” She then added “Traditions are a way of expressing where we come from and who we are… and Aragonese society is far from identifying with spilled blood and the last breath of a tortured animal.”

The Bullfighting Regulations in Aragon have recently been modified, which increases the support and promotion of popular celebrations and bullfighting shows and now rules concerning the banning of young people have been removed which according to the campaigners conflicts with United Nations recommendations.

There is even a proposal that apprentices learning the ‘art’ of bullfighting should be classified as elite athletes according to AnimaNaturalis.

According to official data from the Ministry of Culture, used as evidence against the expansion of bullfights, the number of bullfights has seen a sustained decline from 2015 onwards although the figures are naturally skewed because of the pandemic.

Other figures from the Ministry suggest that just 8 per cent of the population (approximately 3.5 million) attended a fight in the period of 2018-2019 and of those, a fifth of all attendees did so using free tickets.

Currently, the Canary Islands and Catalonia have abolish bullfights but they still take place in some other Autonomous Communities, with the Balearics intending to follow suit but this was reversed by the Constitutional Court as in 2013 the then Government of Mariano Rajoy had declared bullfighting a matter of cultural heritage.