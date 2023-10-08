Spain’s Successful Private Rocket Launch

By John Smith • Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 14:43

Moment of take off for MIURA 1 Credit: PLD Space

Spain is now truly part of the Space Race as on the early morning of Saturday October 7 PLD Space made history by launching the first private European rocket, MIURA 1.

The launch took place from at the facilities of the El Arenosillo Experimentation Centre (CEDEA), belonging to the National Institute of Aerospace Technology. (INTA) in Mazagon, Huelva.

The flight lasted 306 seconds and MIURA 1 reached a height of 46 kilometres which according to some external commentators was less than hoped for.

Atlantic Ocean Splashdown

The splashdown was in the Atlantic Ocean and the rocket was recovered within four hours of the take off which proved that firstly the technology worked and secondly that the concept of Europe’s first recoverable rocket was sound.

The payload on this test flight, apart from the company’s own technology was a device supplied by the German Centre for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM) to measure microgravity conditions and the information obtained during the flight will be used to carry out future experiments.

A formal release from the company said “The Spanish company PLD Space has made history after successfully completing the launch of a first private European rocket, MIURA 1. The inaugural flight of its suborbital launcher has demonstrated the high level of technology and knowledge developed by the company since 2011. This milestone strengthens PLD Space’s leadership position in the global space race while generating a national and European strategic capability.”

Congratulations from Pedro Sánchez

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the launch which contained 100 per cent Spanish technology and puts Spain at the forefront of space transportation.

After this historic milestone for Spain and Europe, the Launch Director and co-founder of PLD Space, Raúl Torres, said “this launch is the result of more than 12 years of hard work, but it is only the beginning of what is to come.

“Thanks to this experimental flight, we will be able to extract a large volume of information that will allow us to validate a large part of the design and technology that will serve as the basis for developing our orbital launcher, MIURA 5.”