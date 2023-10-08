Things ain’t what they used to be: Smells

By Linda Hall • Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 11:51

COFFEE: The smell was redolent of my early days in Spain Photo credit: Pexels/Pixabay

IT’S shameful to remember that I was once one of those people who believed you took your life in your hands when visiting Spain in the Sixties.

I forget their name, but there were some pills that you could buy in the UK before venturing here, designed to prevent an Iberian version of Montezuma’s Revenge, something like Franco’s Fandango, perhaps.

The idea was to start taking them shortly before you arrived, take them religiously while here and stop with relief once you returned to civilisation with your innards intact despite the double-pronged dangers of olive oil and garlic.

My father’s one and only visit to Malaga in the 1920s convinced him, and the rest of the family by proxy, that olive oil and garlic were health hazards and Spain was smelly.

Once I lived here I learnt to love olive oil and garlic although it’s true that early on the lavatories in bars in out-of-the-way locations tended to remind you that drains were not far off.

The first smells I noticed were the pleasant ones of cologne and coffee. I came across the former in taxis because taxi drivers wore cologne, which my husband did not.

The one I liked most – cologne, not the cabby – was Royal Ambree, a rather French name for something that summed up the smell of the country I was still getting used to.

Probably I noticed the taxi drivers’ cologne because he and his passengers were in a confined space but certainly not because it was used to camouflage a lack of personal hygiene. To be honest, though, it did sometimes help to alleviate the odd whiff of garlic when he turned to ask where you wanted to go, or to pay him.

The Spanish might not luxuriate in the bath as we did at home, but goodness, did they shower and at all hours. And good heavens, every bathroom had a bidet. A bidet! That essential piece of bathroom furniture equipment was still regarded as ever-so-slightly naughty and privileged at the same time, or it was in the suburbia I was familiar with.

The other smell was coffee. If I walked past the open door of a bar or café I could always smell coffee and it would really hit me if I entered.

Sadly, that no longer happens. Is it because of the mega-modern coffee machines that crouch like small tanks behind the bar? Or is that after more than half a century here I’m so used to the smell of coffee that I no longer notice it?

As for cologne-wearing taxi drivers, they too belong to the past. Get into a taxi these days and what do you smell? Air freshener. What a sign of our times.