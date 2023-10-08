By Anna Ellis • Updated: 08 Oct 2023 • 13:43

Year of Recharge: Report Reveals Rest and Relaxation as Top Travel Priority in 2024. Image: Zigres / Shutterstock.com.

In 2024, the world of travel is set to undergo a transformative shift, as revealed by a comprehensive global survey conducted by Hilton and Ipsos.

Travellers across generations are gearing up to prioritise leisure travel, with their number one reason being the pursuit of rest and relaxation, with an unprecedented emphasis on quality sleep.

This report not only delves into the preferences and passions of 2024 travellers but also offers a unique perspective on how each generation approaches travel, from tech-savvy Gen Z to seasoned Baby Boomers.

A Focus on Travel Trends

The report, based on a global survey encompassing over 10,000 travellers from nine countries, as well as video diaries featuring 60 U.S. travellers and in-depth interviews with Hilton’s travel experts, identifies four key themes set to drive change and innovation in the travel industry for 2024 and beyond.

Prioritising Rest and Relaxation

Travellers from all age groups are willing to trim other areas of personal spending to elevate leisure travel in their priorities for 2024.

The common thread among them is a desire to rest and recharge, with sleep taking centre stage as a vital component of the travel experience.

Embracing Connectivity and Personalisation

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, connectivity and personalisation will remain crucial for travellers of all generations.

This trend is expected to further shape travel experiences, ensuring they are tailored to individual preferences and needs.

Seeking Culture and Unique Experiences

Travellers in 2024 are set to explore the world with a thirst for culture and unique experiences.

This quest for authenticity will drive them to engage with local cultures, savour regional cuisines, and immerse themselves in the richness of every destination.

Adapting to New Business Travel Trends

Even in the realm of business travel, change is on the horizon.

The report identifies emerging trends that are redefining the way professionals approach business trips, aligning them more closely with the leisure travel experience.

As the travel industry prepares for a transformative year ahead, the 2024 traveller is poised to put rest and relaxation at the forefront of their journeys.

This shift is accompanied by a strong desire for connectivity, personalisation, cultural exploration, and unique experiences.