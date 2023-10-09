61 y/o Brit pronounced dead on Spanish flight bound for the UK

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 10:11

A British tourist was pronounced dead on a Jet2 aircraft.

A British holidaymaker has died on a plane which was set to depart for the United Kingdom from Reus Airport in Spain.

The 61-year-old man has initially been described as a tourist who lost consciousness prior to the flight taking off from Spain’s Costa Dorada, which is only 65 miles south of Barcelona, and the Brit was pronounced dead on the aircraft.

It’s believed that the pilot abandoned any attempt to take off from Spain and instead radioed for medical assistance as soon as he was aware of the precarious situation on board, although the help came too late and medics were unable to save the man.

It was on a Jet2 flight were the man unfortunately lost his life it was bound for East Midlands Airport and this saw the flight experience a seven-hour delay, leaving many people obviously worried, concerned and frustrated as to what had happened around them on the plane.

British tourist dies on Jet2 flight

The flight ended up making its way to the East Midlands once everything was cleared up, but that wasn’t until about 6 pm local time, at which everyone on board would have been hoping they were just being a very bad nightmare on board.

There is said to have already been a post-mortem examination, however, the details of the man’s unfortunate death have not been revealed to the wider public as of yet, as is usually the case when a death occurs in Spain.

This is because, in Spain, all results from a post-mortem examination are sent directly to an investigating judge who is in charge of a routine inquiry into the man’s death, so everyone will have to wait longer to find out what caused this tragic incident.

Reports suggest a heart problem may have been the cause

There have, however, been local reports suggesting what may have been the reason behind the Brit’s death and they are linking it to a possible heart failure, but local police have not been able to confirm or deny anything.

As of right now, it is still relatively unclear as to whether or not the British tourist was travelling alone or part of a group with family or friends.

This is not the first time that someone has been pronounced dead on a flight in the last few months. In September a 73-year-old woman was just thought to be sleeping on a British Airways flight bound for France.

However, as passengers waited to disembark the flight and were forced to wait on the tarmac, they soon realised there was something wrong and that the elderly woman had passed away when paramedics stormed the aircraft.