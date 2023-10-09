By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 17:33

Madonna - Image Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com

Fans all over the world have been left worried about pop sensation Madonna after some images emerged of the singer online.

It has been a very rough year for the singing legend Madonna as she was rushed to hospital a few months ago and that saw her family and children gather around a hospital bed as they prepared for the worst possible news.

However, the singer pulled through that medical scare but did indeed have to cancel her tour due to what had just occurred but now she is back on her feet and ready to show the whole world what she is still capable of at 65 years of age.

Madonna has had some of the biggest hits in the world of pop music during her fabulous career including ‘Like A Virgin’, ‘Crazy For You’ and ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ and this upcoming tour is a chance for her die-hard fans to relive some of her earliest hits and great times.

Madonna set to go on a rescheduled tour

Not everyone is so excited for the tour though which will see Madonna go all over the world including two dates in Barcelona, Spain as well as a number of big dates in the United Kingdom’s famous O2 Arena.

Some fans are worried about Madonna and potentially questioning if she is returning to the stage and spotlight too soon after such a medical scare, especially when fans have seen these latest images of the American singer.

The Perez Hilton Podcast’s Instagram page has showcased to thousands of people what Madonna is looking like nowadays as her face looks as white as a sheet and it appears as though her eyebrows have been dyed.

One person commented on Instagram ‘Jesus what happened to her’ while another claimed that ‘people need to stop injecting their faces’ as Madonna looked a far cry from what her fans will remember he being like in her heyday.

This is why fans are worried about Madonna

It’s a huge shame if Madonna has been trying different procedures to try and combat her ageing because it’s all a natural procedure, but there is also no need for some to judge her based on rumours, especially when they do not know the singer on a personal level.

A lot of fans in the Instagram comments are just looking out for Madonna, however, and just want the best for the singer. One fan spoke at length about this new picture by saying ‘This is not just filler. She had facelifts and cheek implants. And also a ton of filler. I wish she could’ve aged a little gracefully. What she did to her ass is also horrifying’.

It remains to be seen how Madonna will be on her tour but the whole of her fanbase and the pop world will be hoping she can be in full health and not put herself in harm’s way physically or mentally.