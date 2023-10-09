Festive Theatre Season In Malaga

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 16:18

Christmas shows at Malaga

The Cervantes Theatre in Malaga has launched its Christmas programme for everyone who wants to see the Christmas lights then take in a wonderful seasonal show at the theatre.

The festive programme will begin on December 9 with the first of three zambombas (a Christmas fiesta of traditional songs) featuring flamenco festivals of Andalucia, especially the typical zambomba of Jerez and Arcos de la Frontera. A second zambomba flamenca on the Christmas bill takes place on December 19 and guitarist Vicente Amigo, a key figure in contemporary flamenco, returns with a live show on Thursday December 21.

The Teatro Cervantes then moves away from traditional Spanish rmusic to American roots music. On Friday December 22, The New Orleans Gospel Stars, a 14-piece ensemble made up of singers, organ, piano, rhythm section and winds, presents The streets of New Orleans, with a repertoire in which the varied traditions of black spiritual music come together.

For New Year, swing will have its place on December 30, with a Big Band ensemble playing the music of George Gershwin and Cole Porter, a journey through the music of two of the greatest composers of the last century, who both excelled in jazz, swing and musical theatre.

The Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga’s Extraordinary New Year’s Concert 2024 on Wednesday, January 3 will feature the German conductor Florian Csizmadia in a repertoire featuring pieces by Johann Strauss, Franz Léhar, Jean Sibelius and Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

The Christmas period will end with a performance of Swan Lake on Sunday January. 7. The International Classical Ballet, directed by Andrey Scharaev, returns to Malaga after touring half the world in 2023 to stage this jewel of the universal classical ballet in a show in which the impressive scenography by Evgeny Gurenko and world-renowned dancers will start the new year with a flourish.

For information and tickets, visit the theatre website – www.teatrocervantes.com/