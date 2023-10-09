By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 19:14

Rebecca Loos speaks out on alleged David Beckham affair Credit: "David Beckham | David Beckham | Дэвид Бэкхэм" by komersreal is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Rebecca Loos has been thrown back into the spotlight over the last seven days following the release of David Beckham’s docuseries on Netflix, but she stands by her affair claims from 2004.

The Beckham Netflix wries has appeared to be a huge hit both in the footballing world and the wider public with many people appearing to love the brutal honesty from both David and Victoria Beckham, especially from their tough time out in Madrid.

It was during that time out in Spain’s capital when David had been signed to become part of the Galacticos under Florentino Perez’s stewardship of the club, that he and Victoria appeared to go through some choppy waters in their relationship.

Beckham donned the famous Los Blancos shirt for four years having joined from Manchester United in 2003 three and managed to win two pieces of silverware, however, things off the pitch were far less straightforward having been caught up in an alleged affair with Dutch model, Rebecca Loos.

Rebecca Loos speaks out on David Beckham affair claims

Both Victoria and David address the situation in the docuseries and still, nobody has come out and categorically denied nor confirmed the legitimacy of the claim, however, there is a picture of the former Real Madrid star and Loos out together in Madrid.

Many fans of David Beckham and just the family, in general, have called out Loos for apparently making the whole story up and she has admitted that there have been a lot of negative and hateful comments coming her way since the Netflxis series dropped, but knows she has to take them in as good of a way as possible.

Despite public backlash against the Dutch model, she has managed to stay pretty silent for a while, but recently she seemingly couldn’t hold it back and appeared to side with someone who was defending her on Instagram.

Netflix series has aired some home truths about the Beckham’s Madrid life

One person took a very legitimate legal standpoint when it came to the talk about the truth of these allegations by saying ‘if it wasn’t true then they would have sued for defamation,’ which saw Loos like the comment and reply with a praying emoji.

While this is a very small thing to do, it does show that Loos is still seeing everything that is going on almost 20 years on from the claims, and despite everything that’s gone on, is still adamant that the affair did indeed take place.

During the Netflix series, Victoria was asked if that period of their marriage just after the affair was the hardest ever, to which she replied: “100 per cent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.”

It’s quite impressive that the pair have managed to stay together and forge such star-studded careers in their own field despite the constant media pressure on them and all the moving about David Beckham had to do during his footballing career.