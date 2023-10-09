By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 16:47

Saudi Arabia make bid to host the Image: A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com

Saudi Arabia have sent an official bid to FIFA as they hope to host the 2034 World Cup, which comes four years after Spain’s co-hosting duties.

The Middle Eastern superpower have certainly been looking to make an impact in the world of football in 2023 after throwing a whole lot of money at some global superstar to improve the standard of their domestic league.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia – who own Newcastle United – took control over several teams in the Saudi Pro League, which then enabled them to spend a massive amount of money on players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema.

However, their league is still seemingly a mile off the standard of those in Europe including the Premier League and La Liga, but that is not putting off Saudi Arabia from trying to complete footballing dominance.

Saudi Arabia make 2034 World Cup bid

Their national side performed relatively well during the last World Cup which was held in Qatar having managed to beat eventual winners, Argentina, in the group stages, but they are hoping to go further in the coming tournaments

It’s believed that Saudi Arabia are indeed pumping a lot of money into the domestic players and youth level and are attempting to become a nation able to compete on the global stage when it comes to the World Cup and there would be no better place to showcase this than in their home country.

Just a few days after FIFA announced that Spain would be one of five other countries to host a game during the 2030 World Cup, Saudi Arabia have lodged an official bid to be the sole host country four years later.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its intention to bid to host the 2034 World Cup.https://t.co/mWk5fDICV2 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) October 4, 2023

It has been reported that Saudi Arabia are even willing to relax its stance on drinking and alcohol consumption – which was a big topic during the Qatar World Cup – as a way to tempt FIFA to hand them the rights to host the festival of football.

Why are Saudi Arabia confident in their World Cup bid?

FIFA have already decided that the next host nation will come from either Asia or Oceania to ensure that everyone around the world has a chance to showcase what their country can do with a World Cup on their shores.

Australia are said to be very keen on hosting the tournament and after their amazing Women’s World Cup plans and tournament, it would be an easy pick for FIFA to go with them once again, however, the lure of Saudi Arabia, a nation looking to get bigger in sport, could be too much to ignore.

If Saudi Arabia were to be handed the 2034 World Cup then it would bring up a whole load of questions surrounding their human rights record and also the role they have been playing in the war against Yemen which has seen countless people killed in senseless attacks.

However, the fact that PIF already own a Premier League club would help FIFA deflect some of those questions by insisting that if it’s okay for the Premier League, then it should be okay for them to let people explore Saudi Arabia.