Colombian billionaire rescues Metro Bank

By Linda Hall • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 17:46

METRO BANK: The UK’s first new high street bank in at least 150 years Photo credit: CC/rodhullandemu

INVESTORS shored up beleaguered Metro Bank with a £925 million (€1.07 billion) package late on the night of October 8.

The rescue involves a £325 million (€376 million) capital raise, which will include £150 million (€173.6 million) in new equity from shareholders and debt refinancing of £600 million (€694.6 million).

Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal, will contribute most of the equity raise, via £102 million (€118 million) from his investment vehicle, Spaldy Investments. Already Metro’s largest shareholder, this now increases his holding from 9 to 53 per cent, giving him a controlling stake.

Metro is also discussing selling up to £3 billion (€3.47 billion) of residential mortgages.

The last-minute rescue arrived shortly after the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) began approaching Santander, NatWest Group, Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC and JP Morgan for a potential sale.

Sources quoted in the Daily Telegraph maintained that the PRA was seeking an “outright sale of Metro, with “EY running enquiries while the PRA is pulling the strings.”

The bank’s problems became apparent in September after the PRA told Metro that capital rules involving its mortgages would not be eased, with shares losing half their value within weeks.

The crisis came to a head on October 4 when credit ratings agency Fitch put the bank on “negative watch” for a potential downgrade.

Pressure increased still further owing to Metro’s need to refinance £350 million (€404.86 million) by October 2024. Thanks to the October 8 deal, this deadline has now been put off until 2028.

“I believe that the package announced today enables the bank to pursue growth and build on the foundational work undertaken over the past three years,” Gilinksi Bacal said on announcing the deal.

When Metro Bank was founded in 2010 by the American billionaire Vernon Hill, it was the first new high street bank to launch in the UK in more than a century and a half.

It has 2.7 million customers and 76 branches, most of which are located in the south of England and holds roughly £15.5 billion (€17.9 billion) in UK customer deposits.