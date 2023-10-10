Death Threats And A Dog Stabbed

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 13:30

Man stabs neighbour's dog

The quarrels between two neighbours in the eastern area of Malaga have ended in violence. A 40-year-old man, allegedly gained unauthorised access to the house of the neighbour and ended up stabbing his dog, who although he had to receive veterinary assistance, his life is not in danger. The police have arrested the alleged assailant.

The events took place on Wednesday October 4, at 4.45pm, when the emergency services were alerted by a phone call about an aggresive dog in a building. Agents of the Provincial Brigade of Public Safety went to the house and there they found the animal with a bleeding wound in the neck, according to a statement by the Provincial Police.

The patrol then interviewed the owner of the animal and inhabitant of the property, who said that a few minutes earlier a man had jumped over the perimeter wall of the house and from the courtyard had begun to threaten to kill one of her relatives. The violent behaviour meant that the inhabitants of the house did not dare to go outside for fear of being attacked.

Before leaving, the suspect allegedly focused his anger on the family dog, cutting it on the neck with a knife, although the injuries to the American Staffordshire terrier proved to be superficial. It required veterinary assistance. Finally, the patrol located and identified the alleged attacker in the vicinity, and he was arrested for threatening behaviour, animal abuse and breaking and entering.

This incident comes on the heels of the new legislation for Spanish dog owners. In the last three years there has been a 38% increase in the number of dogs, reaching 9.3 million registered dogs. According to statistics, one in four Spanish households has a dog at home. From September 29, all of them have to have animal insurance according to the new law on the protection of the rights and welfare of animals.

At the same time, all the owners of these animals will have to take a training course on how to keep them. This course will be free of charge for all those who are going to have a dog. Whether or not this would have had any bearing on this unfortunate incident is not known.