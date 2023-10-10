Holly Willoughby: ‘I will Miss you All So Much’

By John Ensor • Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 8:26

Holly Willoughby. Credit: Hollywillougby/Instagram.com

AFTER 14 years of hosting ‘This Morning,’ One of its best-loved presenters has announced her resignation marking the end of an era for the ITV show.

On Tuesday, October 10, Holly Willoughby, the renowned ITV presenter, declared her departure from ‘This Morning’ after an incredible 14-year career.

A Heartfelt Goodbye

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Holly announced, ‘I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

‘To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.’

Holly’s Tribute To Loyal Viewers

The ‘Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the best company every day.

‘Richard and Judy said, “We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers”. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now I feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much,’ she concluded.

Messages flooded in from fans, including one from fellow presenter Alison Hammond which simply said: ‘This is a very sad day! Love you.’

Another post read: ‘You have done the right thing, family and yourself come first, stay safe x.’ While one fan wrote: ‘We have one life, you have to do what’s right for you. I wish you and yours well Holly, you’ll be missed. You’re a phoenix my lovely… and rise you will x.’

Other messages of support were also sent from fellow presenters including Dermot O’Leary and Susanna Reid.

ITV’s Response

Kevin Lygo at ITV, expressed his sentiments: ‘Holly is one of the best-loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

‘Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously. She remains a much-loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.’

Recent Troubling Events

The decision to resign comes after after a distressing incident last week. Moments before a scheduled broadcast, Holly was abruptly removed from her hosting duties due to an alleged abduction threat.

Subsequently, a 36-year-old individual, Gavin Plumb, was detained and charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap of the ITV star.