“She will be greatly missed. Pleasure to be a goalkeeper alongside her, an honour to know her and [she] was a great keeper,” one wrote. Another wrote: “Always had a great time in work and at Mossley with Cromie [and] always will have fond happy memories. “Thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.” One also recalled how Ms Cromie had babysitted them as a youngster: “What started off as a friend to my mum, to babysitting me, then as I got older you became a special friend. “I will always treasure our heart to heart convos and the laughs we had. So many memories, you had a heart of gold and didn’t deserve this. “Cant take this in at all.” The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, meanwhile, has confirmed it is currently assisting Ms Cromie’s family in bringing her remains back to Northern Ireland ahead of a funeral service. The unexpected nature of the death will have particularly caused shock among her family and friends, and all our thoughts are with her loved ones at this tragic time.