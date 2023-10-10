“She will be greatly missed. Pleasure to be a goalkeeper alongside her, an honour to know her and [she] was a great keeper,” one wrote.

Another wrote: “Always had a great time in work and at Mossley with Cromie [and] always will have fond happy memories.

“Thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

One also recalled how Ms Cromie had babysitted them as a youngster:

“What started off as a friend to my mum, to babysitting me, then as I got older you became a special friend.

“I will always treasure our heart to heart convos and the laughs we had. So many memories, you had a heart of gold and didn’t deserve this.

“Cant take this in at all.”