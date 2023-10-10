By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 10:06

Yolanda Diaz slams EU's decision on Palestine aid decision. Photo credit: Sumar

Spain’s second Deputy Prime Minister, Yolanda Diaz has slammed the EU for even contemplating the idea of freezing aid being sent to Palestine amidst the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The weekend’s actions between Israel and the Hamas militant group have certainly shocked the world impacting people from all corners of the globe as sounds have now been killed in total while many EU nationals remain unaccounted for.

It all kicked off on Sunday when the Hamas group launched a surprise and bloody attack on Israel, mainly a music festival which was ongoing away from the city centre and this has led to Israel ensuring that they will retaliate and ensure that any area occupied by Hamas will not be spared.

What are the EU doing about the Israel-Hamas war?

This then led to the European Commission announcing they would be freezing all aid packages they supply to Palestine, however, just hours after they were scrambling to try and please their EU members.

The likes of Spain, Netherlands and Ireland all strongly slammed the decision and called for it to be reversed immediately and late on Monday evening commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi finally spoke.

He said: “There will be no suspension of payments.” But he did make things still very unclear by adding there were ‘no payments foreseen’ for Palestine at the moment.

Diaz could not hide her anger at the original decision which clearly shows where the EU’s moral and true feelings are when it comes to this devastating war which has torn two countries apart for many years now.

Esta decisión es indignante, una auténtica traición de Europa a sus propios principios fundacionales. La Comisión Europea debe rectificar y Europa liderar una acción internacional por la paz, no castigar a todo un pueblo. https://t.co/n4DEQ8HoxO — Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) October 9, 2023

The second Deputy Prime Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) and said: “This decision is outrageous, it’s an authentic betrayal by Europe of its own founding principles.

“The European Commission must rectify and Europe must lead an international action for peace, not punish an entire people.”

What have Israel done to respond to Hamas attacks?

It’s believed that this rash decision taken by Varhelyi has now ’caused uneasiness in the Spanish government’ according to Spanish sources referred to in The Guardian, which won’t be pleasing high figures officials at the EU.

Considering Isreal have reportedly cut off all electricity, water and food supplies going to the Gaza Strip, it’s no surprise that so many people from the EU reacted strongly against the decision to cut all aid heading that way because it would simply leave them to suffer with no help from the outside world.

While Isreal have declared war between the two sides, it remains to be seen if that can be a legitimate call given the difference in finances and muscle power in terms of armoury Isreal has in this conflict, so Palestinian people need all the help and aid they can get right now.

The last official war between Israel and the Palestinians lasted around 11 days, and we are already on day three with the powerhouse country only seemingly looking to step up the attacks and make everyone know how powerful they really are, so the general public in Gaza especially need immediate help and support.