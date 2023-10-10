By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 15:58

The people of Madrid show their support for Palestine. Photo credit: CC/Dmitry Dzhus

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters descended on the streets of Madrid last night to show their support for the latest attack on Israel.

The Hamas militant group launched the devastating attack on Israelis as well as many people who had no connection to the region and this has led to many Palestinians from across the world revel in seeing hundreds of people being killed.

Demonstrations have taken place in both Madrid and London with the latter seeing huge-scale celebrations occur right outside of Downing Street, while many Israelis mourned the loss of loved ones and people they could relate to.

Those celebrations and scenes of joy have not been replicated today as of yet with many Palestinians coming to the realisation that even more of their own people have now been killed by long-time enemies Israel who are looking to make a real mark in Gaza.

What do Israel have planned for Palestine?

High officials in Israel have confirmed that their business with the Hamas group in particular in the Gaza region will not be clean and that their actions will be felt by people for generations to come as they retaliate against Sunday’s surprise attack.

The situation between Israel and Palestine is a very deep-rooted one with a lot of complicated factors including who actually owns what territory on land, sea and in the skies, as well as many Palestinians being killed unlawfully over the years.

🇵🇸🇪🇸 FLASH I Des centaines de personnes se sont rassemblées ce soir dans le centre de #Madrid en soutien à la #Palestine.pic.twitter.com/1FpocdD8g7 — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) October 9, 2023

However, there is still a huge question mark around the Sunday surprise attack and how just it was from the Hamas group on, not just Israelis, but also people who were simply there on holdiay as they had nothing to do with the conflict and killings in recent years.

Why are Israel and Palestine fighting?

One of the big reasons behind the Hamas attack on Israel was an attempt to force the release of many prisoners in the rival country, however, all they have done is potentially risk the amount of aid Gaza will be receiving and not actually get any closer to freeing prisoners.

Some of the videos showing smashed-up cars, bodies lying on the ground and buildings being turned to nothing more than rubble are worrying and make celebrations from both sides back in Europe very difficult to comprehend and get behind.

These scenes in Madrid looked to be relatively peaceful, especially compared to London where police are on the hunt to make arrests – so not much can be complained about, but instead, people should be respectful of everyone’s views and just hope for some peace in the world.