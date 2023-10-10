Manhunt Underway In Spain After Ibiza Prison Break

Out-Of-Control Bus Kills Three In Cadiz Close
By George Dagless • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 12:01

A manhunt is underway after two men attempted to help a third break from prison on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Two men attacked police as they attempted to help a prisoner, who is supposedly British, escape whilst they were on a dental visit.

As per The Mirror, the prison break attempt occurred yesterday in Ibiza Town.

What happened in attempted Ibiza prison break?

Two masked men intercepted police officers who were escorting an unidentified inmate from a dental surgery to the van he had been transported in, and attempted to break him free.

The prisoner attempted to escape on foot whilst the police officers grappled with the two masked men, though he was recaptured as the pair took off in a black 4×4 following the scuffle.

Officers assaulted in Ibiza prison break attempt

A police source stated after the incident: “One of the officers was assaulted with what would appear to be a pistol but until arrests are made and the weapon seized, we won’t be in a position to determine if it was real or fake.”

Whilst a representative for the Civil Guard said: “I can confirm we are still hunting for two men who tried to help a prisoner escape yesterday in Ibiza Town following a visit to a dentist. He was being walked from the dental surgery to a police van when the officers were confronted. The officers managed to resist the attack and the two assailants escaped in a dark-coloured vehicle. The prisoner remains in custody after the attempt to free him failed.”

The dental clinic near where the incident occurred is located in the Eixample area of Ibiza Town.

The police are now focusing on making sure that the two masked individuals cannot leave the island whilst the man they were attempting to free has been returned to the Ibiza Penitentiary Centre.

