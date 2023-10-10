San Pedro Fair Starts Next Week

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 19:36

San Pedro Feria starts

The Feria of San Pedro Alcántara starts on Monday October 16 with a parade and fireworks and continues all week until Sunday October 22.

In the programme which was launched this week, the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz writes, “San Pedro Alcántara will once again experience a unique and spectacular Feria, a week in which the Town Hall, from the Mayor’s Office, has been committed to offering a programme which I am convinced will meet everyone’s expectations.

Once again the festivities will be concentrated on the La Caridad site, which for the second year running will be the epicentre of all the activities and entertainment for locals and visitors alike.

The Mayor went on to say, “Undoubtedly, the festival site is an extraordinary place”. She added, “The lighting of the lights, the coronation of our queens and ladies, the children’s programme, the dance school competition, the concerts and the procession of the Patron Saint will make for some fantastic days in which to enjoy time with family and friends and experience unique and unforgettable moments”.

On Monday October 16 at 6pm there is the wonderful ‘Parade of Giants and Big-heads’ with a spectacular animation called “Amares” and accompanied by the Agrupación Musical group. Departing from the Church Square, the procession will wind its way through the streets of San Pedro. Then at 7pm there will be a floral offering at the feet of the image of the town’s Patron Saint San Pedro de Alcántara in the Plaza de la Iglesia (Church Square).

Also at 7pm the fairground attractions open with a parade and horse-drawn carriages leaving from the San Pedro Alcántara municipal marquee. This will be followed by the traditional fireworks display at the Playa de la Salida beach and the official switching on of the Fairground lighting and at the Entrance Arch to the La Caridad Fairground.

At 10pm there will be a spectacular drone show, ‘Wonders of the World’ next to the La Caridad fairgrounds, with amazing and groundbreaking lighting effects, recreating incredible shapes and transformations full of light, dynamism and colour, bringing amazing images to life to the rhythm of the music.

On the same day there will be the coronation of the King and Queen, Children’s Ladies and Young Ladies, as well as Miss Congeniality, Miss San Pedro Alcántara and her Ladies.

On each day the stalls at the La Caridad Fairground will open at 1pm and all the fairground attractions and rides open at 6pm.

In addition to these daily events, on Tuesday October 17 at 6pm, the Feria becomes a children’s day in the Municipal Auditorium, with musical entertainment and discounted prices on the rides at the fairground. Then at 9.30pm that evening there is a performance by the group “Los Problemas”.

On Wednesday at 9pm there is a performace by the Kalima Orchestra and on Thursday a concert by Laura Gallego, both free of charge in the auditorium of the fairground. On Friday and Saturday there are additional concerts at 11pm, again both free of charge.

The feria concludes on Sunday, to download a full programme follow this link