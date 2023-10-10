Sir Keir Starmer Covered In Glitter As Protestor Strikes At Labour Conference

By George Dagless •
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer has been covered in glitter ahead of his speech today at the Labour party conference in Liverpool.
Labour are mapping out their plans and policies ahead of an expected General Election to take place in the United Kingdom in 2024.
They are bullish over their chances, too, with them talking about potentially a decade in power to bring to an end a 13-year spell from Conservative party in charge.
Indeed, Sir Keir Starmer is speaking today at the conference, outlining Labour’s plans for the future, but things have not gone as smoothly as he would have liked.
Starmer had only just got onto the stage and was still receiving applause at the start of his speech when the protestor entered the scene from the rear, tapping Starmer on the shoulders and covering him in glitter.
As he was led away, the protestor was heard shouting down the microphones on the stage that parliamentary and electoral reform was needed, with boos being heard from the Labour crowd at the unrest.
Starmer has since continued with his keynote speech, outlining Labour policies for the General Election, with Labour bidding to kickstart a new ‘new towns’ initiative as part of a huge building scheme to provide new homes to people in the UK.
Covered in glitter, he has had to remove his suit jacket and still has glitter on his hands and in his hair, but he has pressed on with what the contents of his speech were.
Labour are feeling confident of returning to power for the first time since 2010, given the last few years of Tory government, but many are still waiting to see exactly what a number of Starmer and Labour’s policies are before potentially switching or committing to voting for them.
