Spain Heightens Security Amid Middle East Tensions

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 10:32

Stock image of Mossos d'Esquadra. Credit: Robson 90/Shutterstock.com

The recent attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas has sent shockwaves throughout the world, as a result, Spain has reinforced its security in sensitive areas.

On the backdrop of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, which took place on Saturday, October 7, and the subsequent declaration of a state of war, Spain has taken measures to enhance its security, writes TeleCinco

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has resulted in over 1,200 casualties. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, confirmed on Monday that ‘two Spaniards’ have been affected by the situation. However, he refrained from delving into specifics. The Spanish Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate in Jerusalem are actively assisting Spaniards in Israel.

Stepping Up Surveillance In Key Areas

‘Spain security, amid the Israel – Palestine escalation has led to an increase in police vigilance across Spain. Authorities have intensified their presence around embassies, consulates, and synagogues, recognising them as potentially ‘sensitive’ areas. This information was relayed to both EFE and Europa Press by police sources.

In Catalonia, the Guardia Civil and the Mossos d’Esquadra have amplified their efforts, especially around the Jewish community. This includes increased surveillance around establishments like synagogues and the Israeli Consulate in Barcelona.

The enhancement in security measures is evident in both duration and intensity. This means that at certain locations, the number of patrols might rise, or the duration of surveillance shifts might extend.

The Jewish Community In Spain

While authorities have been discreet about the exact locations receiving heightened security, it’s estimated that Spain houses over 30 synagogues. Some of these religious establishments can accommodate as many as 800 worshipers.

The Jewish community in Spain consists of roughly 45,000 individuals. They have burial grounds in various cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Malaga, and others. Additionally, they operate educational institutions across the country, with specific schools for early childhood, primary, and secondary education in cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and Melilla.