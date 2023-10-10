Spanish Banking Sector Exploring Digital Euro

By George Dagless • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 12:56

The Spanish banking sector has been undergoing several tests to explore the viability of a digital euro, as per Finextra.

Following tests that started in November 2022 involving 30 banks, the Spanish banking sector has put together a case that would see the re-use of existing payment infrastructure involved in any introduction of a digital euro.

The tests involved various examples where digital euro payments might be involved, including person-to-person transactions and payments that were made online and physically in shops and businesses, and the banks worked alongside Bizum, Iberpay and Redsys, who have helped form part of the payment infrastructure in Spain.

Comments on digital euro

After the tests, the following comments were made from the group:

“In particular, Bizum would be prepared to interconnect with other potential European services.

“Its existing mechanisms for user registration, portability processes between different financial entities, authentication, transaction processing, fraud prevention and management, along with other available services or standards (eg instant payments), could be leveraged to ensure the same level of guarantees, security, and privacy offered by current payment methods in a future digital euro.

“Additionally, this approach could help reduce the significant effort required for deploying an entirely new infrastructure and the adaptations to be performed by market participants.”

A digital euro push

The European Central Bank in particular is open to the idea of a digital euro.

The interconnection of faster payment services across the continent is something that the ECB wants to see in the near future, and it is expected to conclude its own research into the implementation of a digital euro later in October.

The ECB states on their website:

“We are working with the national central banks of the euro area to investigate whether to introduce a digital euro. It would be a central bank digital currency, an electronic equivalent to cash. And it would complement banknotes and coins, giving people an additional choice about how to pay.

“A digital euro would offer an electronic means of payment that anyone could use in the euro area. It would be secure and user-friendly, like cash is today. As central bank money issued by the ECB, it would be different from “private money”, but you could also use a card or a phone app to pay with digital euro.”