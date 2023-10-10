UK & Ireland confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 13:23

The UK and Ireland will host Euro 2028. image: wikipedia

The United Kingdom and Ireland have been confirmed as hosts for the 2028 European Championships, with all stadiums being announced as well.

UK and Ireland have officially been confirmed as the host nations for Euro 2028 after last week’s news emerged about Turkey removing their bid meaning the home nations were going to be left unopposed to land the tournament.

While Turkey withdrawing their bid for 2028 was great news for the UK and Ireland, they haven’t just disappeared into the darkness with no reward, they have instead teamed up with Italy and the two countries have been handed co-hosting duties for the following tournament in 2032.

Which stadiums will host Euro 2028 games?

In total, there will be 10 stadia across the five countries used for the summer of football with six of them being in England, including the home of football, Wembley Stadium, which will liekly host the final.

The rest of the venues have been split up fairly as each country has been handed one stadium to host the games which will take place in their respective nations, and they are all going to be held in their own capital cities, except for Scotland, who will be hosting games in Glasgow.

BREAKING 🚨: The UK & Ireland have been confirmed as the hosts for Euro 2028 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6lGrNNmUrg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 10, 2023

UEFA have done a good job of selecting which grounds The FA can use to host games and made the sensible decision to give it the green light as it will allow people from all over England to have a chance of experiencing international football.

The stadia to have been selected are listed below:

Wembley Stadium (London)

Principality Stadium (Cardiff)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester)

Everton Stadium (Liverpool)

St James’ Park (Newcastle)

Villa Park (Birmingham)

Hampden Park (Glasgow)

Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Casement Park (Belfast)

How will all the host countries qualify for Euro 2028?

For a normal tournament, the host nation(s) would be handed an automatic pass through the qualification stages and not be forced to play competitive football to seal their fate, however, with there being five countries hosting it in 2028, that is going to prove problematic.

It’s been reported that UEFA would prefer for all five nations to go through the qualification process to make it as fair as possible, however, they would keep back two qualifying spots for anyone who failed to make it out of their group.

However, given how difficult some nations have made it to get into major tournaments over the last 10-20 years, there could well turn out to be more than two countries that fail to progress naturally.

The FA have already made it very clear they do not want any special treatment and would prefer to play their qualifying games as normal and only be allowed to participate if they earned their spot, and given their talented squad it would be rather unfair if they didn’t do it that way.

When will Euro 2028 take place?

The summer festival of football does not have any specific dates as of right now, but it’s believed that it will take place during the normal summer months of June and July 2028.

This would mark seven years since England and Scotland were allowed to host some games during the 2021 European championship due to it being rescheduled for Covid-19 and it saw the Three Lions lose to Italy in the final on penalties.