13 Arrested And 87 Under Investigation In Spain After International Macro-Operation Against Food Fraud

By Chris King • Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 17:31

Image of food products seized by the Guardia Civil. Credit: Guardia Civil press office

AS the result of an international macro-operation against food fraud in Spain, the Guardia Civil arrested 13 individuals.

According to a statement from the force this Wednesday, October 11, in Europe, 8,000 tons of illicit products and six and a half million litres of alcoholic beverages have been seized so far, amounting to a value of €30 million.

This year’s OPSON operation focused on specific actions on alcoholic beverages and olive oil, as well as the control of designations of origin.

Within the framework of Operation OPSON XII against food fraud, the Guardia Civil arrested 13 people and is investigating another 87 for food fraud in Spain. In addition, SEPRONA detected up to 1,294 administrative violations.

In total, police officers carried out more than 2,000 inspections and searches in distribution centres, warehouses, means of transportation, ports, and airports across the national territory.

25 countries participated in the operation

This macro-operation was the twelfth such operation coordinated by EUROPOL and focused on the control of alcoholic beverages and olive oil, in addition to the protection of Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indications (PGI).

At a European level, the police forces of the 25 participating countries issued 143 arrest warrants and executed 168 search warrants. In addition, a total of 119 people were reported and six criminal organisations were broken up.

Several modus operandi were detected among the criminal infractions. These included the falsification of documents for the importation of substandard products plus the failure to comply with the legal requirements existing in Spain. In addition, the falsification of stamped effects or seals on the containers themselves was detected.

A total of 25 countries participated in this OPSON operation, including 18 EU member states and seven other European countries. Their forces were supported by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).

Also involved was the General Directorate of Health and Food Safety of the European Commission (DG SANTE), the Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission (DG AGRI) and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), as well as the national food regulatory authorities and private sector partners.

Albacete

SEPRONA managed to clarify a crime of document falsification and placed three individuals and two companies under investigation in Albacete. More than one million kilos of illicit sugar was also impounded.

The detainees exported grape derivatives and concentrated grape juice, products that were actually illicit sugar, thereby managing to multiply their sales prices. Its main destination was export to South Africa.

Sevilla

Two people are being investigated in Sevilla by the Guardia Civil for crimes against public health, document falsification and fraud.

The authors marketed hams without traceability, without seals and manipulated the expiration date. During the operation, 48,000 kilos of hams and sausages were seized, as well as another 3,000 pieces.

Zaragoza

The Zaragoza Guardia Civil Command is investigating a criminal group for the marketing of expired products. During the investigation, a line of meat origin and another of fish and shellfish were detected without the required authorisations, along with falsified labels.

Eight people were arrested and another 48 were placed under investigation. A total of 25,000 kilos of food products were located, seized and destroyed.

Badajoz

SEPRONA dismantled an organised group in Badajoz that was dedicated to the fraudulent marketing of olive oil in Andalucia and Extremadura. A total of nine people have been placed under investigation for crimes against public health, with 67,000 litres of oil confiscated.

Alicante

Several livestock farms located in Alicante and Murcia were placed under investigation for document falsification, crimes against public health, simulation of a crime and reception. Nine people are under investigation as a result, with 305 sheep and goats impounded.