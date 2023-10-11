Ben Shephard: The People’s Choice For ‘This Morning’

By John Ensor • Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 10:25

ITV’s ‘This Morning’ has seen its fair share of turmoil this year, rumours abound that the programme will hopefully see some stability with the permanent addition of TV favourite Ben Shephard.

Only yesterday, ‘This Morning’ saw a significant change as Holly Willoughby announced her departure from the ITV show after a 14-year tenure.

Holly, aged 42, expressed her gratitude for being a part of ‘This Morning’, stating it was an ‘honour to just be part of its story.’ However, she felt the need to prioritise her family, as she shared on social media. The announcement followed Phillip Schofield‘s departure months earlier, writes OK

Shephard Touted As Schofield’s Replacement

Ben Shephard, the popular face from ‘Good Morning Britain’, has recently hinted at his increased appearances on ‘This Morning’. This comes after he temporarily co-hosted the show in September, following Phillip Schofield’s exit in May due to a personal scandal.

Fans’ Delight: More of Ben

Last weekend at the Pride of Britain Awards on October 8, Ben, 48, addressed the speculation surrounding his potential permanent role on ‘This Morning’. ‘What I can tell you is I’m doing some more – I’m gonna be doing some more, but I’m just helping out really,’ he shared with UK media.

He added, ‘So I’ve got some days coming up between now and Christmas so I’m not exactly sure but I’m still very, very much part of the furniture.’

There has been no shortage of public endorsements, many fans have added their comments online: ‘Please keep Ben on This Morning ..a breath of fresh air….so charming and honest…,’ said one.

Another said: ‘Ben is brilliant on this morning in both humour and knowledge with intelligent questions, a natural.’

One final post read: ‘Please keep him and make him permanent! He’s a great guy and fab at his job!’

Ben’s Dilemma

A reliable source spoke about Ben’s predicament. He’s torn between ‘This Morning’ and ‘Good Morning Britain’. While Susanna Reid hopes he remains with ‘Good Morning Britain’, the allure of ‘This Morning’ is undeniable.

The went on to say that ‘Ben loves doing both shows… and Ben is great at bringing in viewers.’ They further added, ‘The public like him, he’s very honest and he’s a genuinely nice guy.’

Perks Of ‘This Morning’

Ben has often humorously contrasted his experiences on both shows. While discussing with Kate Garraway on ‘Good Morning Britain’, he highlighted a unique advantage of ‘This Morning’. ‘Not only do they look after you wonderfully, but we get fed. The chefs cook amazing food throughout the show.’