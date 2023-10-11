Bitten By The Beckham Bug?

By Guest Writer • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 18:20

The Beckhams Credit: Netflix

IT seems that there is no final whistle on the career of English former footballer and national treasure David Beckham.

Netflix series

On October 4 Netflix dropped their newest docuseries, Beckham, which explores not only his life, career and early childhood but also the impact he has had on the football industry and the world.

The limited series, which has already hit number two in the top show list on Netflix, is already a success, with many having dedicated their entire weekends to binging the four episodes that total to a running time of 4 hours and 45 minutes.

However, is the feedback all positive? There were many controversial issues covered and viewers’ verdicts were sought.

Viewer’s opinion

Chantelle Elmes, a busy single working mother from the UK, living in Marbella, told Euro Weekly News that she has had it on her waitlist long before the release date. “I was counting down the days, I don’t even like football but he was my ultimate childhood crush so I couldn’t NOT watch it. I managed to finish it in two and a half days, it did not disappoint, he is timeless!”

Another Marbella mother, Spanish 31 year old Noelia Flores, responded with a loud “claro que si!” (translates to well of course!) when asked at the local park if she had watched it. Her motive was the fashion icon ‘Posh Spice’ however, as she confessed that she still holds out hope for a Spice Girls reunion! Don’t we all, Viva Forever!

The biggest audience that this series attracted was the die hard football fans. Not only from England, but all over the world. Richard Olsson, from Sweden, who is a lifelong Manchester United supporter, told EWN that he “admires everything about David Beckham.” “Of course, I watched it,” he continued, “the man is a legend, he changed the way we watch football and crossed it over from just a sport to everyday life.”

Another hardcore football fan, Paul Ashley from the UK, also mirrored this opinion. He commented that watching the docuseries only “expanded the respect he already had for David.” Adding that he is a “proper English gent.”

Four episodes

The first episode focused on the childhood of Mr Beckham and his early road to success. It was made clear that he chose this path from a very young age and dedicated himself to football. As his down to earth, working class family came onto the screen and reminisced about buying football kits for Christmas and practising back garden goals, it made it easy to see why many people relate to the, now worldwide, star.

They continued to relay the series of successes David enjoyed, with the pinnacle being that of representing his country by playing for England in the 1998 World Cup. ‘The Kick’, as the episode is aptly named, then occurs and the intensity of the public backlash from this mistake is demonstrated to the viewer.

Mental health

It is difficult to watch, as we are shown how deep and dire the effects of this were for the young David Beckham. Fellow England player Rio Ferdinand stated in episode two that “in that time mental health, it wasn’t a thing. Whereas now the first thing that gets mentioned is – “how is your mental health? Have you spoken to anyone?” Whereas David would have been alone.”

Posh Spice

The show then presented the opinions of many people during that time who believed that due to his relationship with Victoria Beckham, aka ‘Posh Spice’, he may not have been fully focused on the competition.

One interviewer even alluded to the idea that she may hold part of the blame for the England team loss by asking “so you tell him (you are pregnant) right before the biggest game of his life” before continuing with “did you think it would help him with the game?” Going on to suggest that maybe she wanted him to be with her.

A further observation was received from Chantelle who said “I felt so sorry for him whilst watching that part ”, she stated, “but the way they tried to put it on Victoria too, especially with her being pregnant, that was awful. Typical misogyny! Of course, she wants her husband there, should she not? I mean she was about to give birth to a new life and they’re talking about a game, that’s what it is at the end of the day.”

Keith, a dedicated Sheffield United fan, told EWN that “the best moment of my life was when ‘the blades’ were promoted to the premiership in 2006, I will never forget that”. Regarding the birth of his children, he said it was “quite stressful” and could “not remember the exact date of the happenings.”

Perhaps a biological difference?

Returning to Richard from Sweden the question was asked and his opinion was very clear. “Personally, I would always put my wife before anything, I think that is the whole point of marriage, and not Jesus himself could divert me from focusing on the birth of my child.” Apparently, the Viking respect and rights of women did not get lost in the bloodline!

The infamous affair is not at all touched upon until the final episode. When David is primarily asked by the interviewer, “how did you deal with that?” He stated that it was “difficult for him” but never explicitly confirmed or denied the allegations.

United front

The series moved on and David and Victoria kept their ‘united front’ to the end. There is a scene of them dancing together near the end of the final episode and they stated that they have “what really matters.”

Joanne Greaves, who has been married for 28 years commented that “although I don’t know what I would do in that situation, and who knows what really happened anyway with the affair, but I also feel…who cares? It’s not my business. He’s a fantastic football player who has done England proud and brought many moments of happiness to everyone I know.”

There is no denying that David Beckham is a wondrous talent, a true spectacle of flair, skill and dedication to the sport. He has been the cause of many a jumping on chairs in elation, happy tears streaming down cheeks smudging badly painted English flags, arms thrown around loved ones and strangers alike, all in that wondrous moment of happiness that a goal from your team brings.

Football does bring happiness. It unites nations, especially England, the birthplace of the beautiful game. Mr David Beckham is the most talked about English player in history and it seems that the debate will continue for some time to come.