British Tourist Found Dead On Portuguese Beach

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 16:25

Armona Island, Portugal. Credit: Jose A/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

THE body of a British man believed to be on a backpacking holiday, was discovered on a beach in Portugal this morning.

On Wednesday, October 11, a 27-year-old British man was discovered lifeless on Armona Island’s beach, near Olhao in the Algarve region, according to Metro.

Mysterious Circumstances

Authorities, including the maritime police, were quick to respond but couldn’t revive him. Preliminary investigations hint at a possible drowning, though this hasn’t been confirmed. A post-mortem scheduled for later today should provide more insight.

Details From The Scene

‘At around 8:00 am, an island resident contacted police to report a body was on the beach,’ a police spokesperson stated.

‘A Maritime Police team and Olhao lifeguards went to the scene and found a lifeless man lying on the sand. He was in the fetal position, face down, wearing shorts and bare-chested.

‘The body was still wet although low tide today was around 6.30 am which suggested he had been in the water. The body was actually between high tide and low tide lines. No signs of violence were visible, but judicial police were called to the scene to inspect it.

‘They were able to locate the young man’s passport, which was inside a backpack that belonged to him and was close to the scene. He was a British national aged 27.’

Eyewitness Accounts

Another source familiar with the investigation revealed that locals recall seeing him dining on the island the previous evening, appearing perfectly fine.

His large backpack suggested he might be a traveller. Police interviewed several island residents. All evidence suggests he entered the water that night.

The post-mortem will determine if a sudden ailment took him, if he suffered an injury while diving, or if he was caught off-guard by the tide while resting on the beach. Currently, there’s no indication of foul play.

The full circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain a mystery, awaiting further information from investigators.