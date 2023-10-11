By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 22:20

Brit ejected from flight bound for Europe

Helen Taylor from England was ejected from a Jet2 flight before it had even taken off from the UK.

Mrs Taylor, like the rest of the passengers on the Jet2 flight from Newcastle Upon Tyne bound for Rome, Italy and alongside her husband, was excited to get off on holiday and away from the gloomy North East weather.

However, despite getting on the plane and into her seat with no issues or problems, that swiftly changed and the feelings of both herself and her husband turned to anger and disbelief as she became rather hot and sweaty.

The UK resident is a Type 2 diabetic and claims she hadn’t eaten before boarding her flight and wished to go to the toilet prior to taking off as her blood sugars looked to go back down to a more normal level.

Brit kicked off Jet2 flight bound for Italy

This then led to the flight attendant asking if she was okay, before then claiming she was no longer fit enough to fly due to her condition, something which was met with a state of confusion from Mrs Taylor and her husband.

Mrs Taylor has shared the ordeal with Chronicle Live in which she states how ridiculous the whole situation was for herself.

She said: “I was desperate for the toilet so I asked one of the cabin crew while people were still boarding whether I could possibly go to the loo.

“She said, ‘Yes no problem.’ But when I came out I started to sweat and went a little bit dizzy.

“The air stewardess saw and asked, ‘Are you alright?’ and I said, ‘I am perfectly fine, I had just eaten after not eating all day and I have Type 2 diabetes, so it is just my blood sugars releveling. All I need is to sit down and have a drink of water and I will be perfectly fine.”

Despite Mrs Taylor reaffirming the flight attendant that she would be okay once settled into her seat and her blood sugars had managed to go back to a normal measure, things only started to get worse.

Why was someone ejected off a Jet2 aircraft?

Mrs Taylor added: “I also explained I was going through the menopause which makes you sweat as well. Two minutes later, I was right as rain.

“But then she came back and said, ‘We have to do a medical with you.’ She asked my name and what my condition was.

“I said, ‘I have diabetes Type 2 and I take [medication] for it.’ She asked my husband if it happens often and he said, ‘From time to time when she hasn’t eaten every few hours. It is perfectly normal.

“But she came back again 10 minutes later and said, ‘We’ve made a decision that you are going to have to leave the aircraft, we think you are a flight risk. I said,’ What for having diabetes? Do I look ill now?’ and she said, ‘Well actually you don’t.”

Despite everyone involved believing Mrs Taylor was physically looking as if she was fit to fly, the British couple were asked to disembark the aircraft before being questioned by Border Control.

She said: “I had never heard anything so ridiculous in my life.

“I cannot believe how we were treated. It was absolutely insane. They can’t do this to people.

What have Jet2 done to compensate the passengers involved?

“They were making a decision on unsubstantiated evidence because they were not doctors. They didn’t provide any medical or mobility assistance getting off the plane, on the tarmac, or going through the airport. Or any assistance with the bags. And this is when they said I am unfit to fly.”

Jet2 have claimed they have now apologised to the woman for what she went through and confirmed they will indeed refund the entire cost of the holiday.

A spokeswoman for the airline said: “After liaising with independent medical aviation specialists, our crew took this decision as the health, wellbeing and safety of our customers is always our first priority.

“However, after investigating further as a matter of absolute priority, we have been in touch with Ms Taylor to apologise and to refund her holiday as a gesture of goodwill.”

The fact that Jet2 only appear to be offering this refund as a ‘gesture of goodwill’ makes it seem like they are not too bothered about what Mrs Taylor had to go through and are just doing it to look good to other customers.