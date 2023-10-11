By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 18:09

A GoFundMe page has raised over £5,000 for a Northern Irish woman who died in Benidorm.

Over £5,000 has already been raised for Northern Irish national, Caroline Cromie, who unexpectedly died in Benidorm on Sunday via a GoFundMe page.

It was just a few days who when it was reported that Ms Cromie had tragically passed away while in Benidorm and the nature of her death is still unexplained at this time of writing.

Ms Cromie was clearly a much-loved friend and family member with tributes pouring in from all over, including from people she had played with in hockey back at home in Northern Ireland.

It’s believed that The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – which helps people who have lost loved ones abroad in a financial sense – are providing support to Ms Cromie’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

However, they may not be needed for much long or to such a great extent and this is all down to one of Ms Cromie’s friends who is obviously gutted about her loss but wants to do something to help her family out in a very dark time.

Northern Irish woman unexpectedly passes away in Benidorm

Jenna Robinson, one of Ms Cromie’s closest friends, launched a GoFundMe page for whom she described as ‘bubbly, loyal and loving’ with the hope of helping to ease the financial constraint on her friend’s family.

Ms Robinson initially put the goal target at £7,000, which she may have believed to have been a big ask, but after being online for just one day, the page has already seen donations smash through the £5,000 mark.

As of right now, the donations stand at a staggering £5,335 from 256 separate donations which is simply amazing to see and comes as a reminder that there are still a lot of very good and nice people in a world that can sometimes feel very dark and sad.

A brief part of Ms Robinson’s GoFundMe description pays respect to her dear friend and highlights the added headaches that are facing Ms Cromie’s family with her passing away abroad.

Over £5,000 raised via GoFundMe for Caroline Cromie

She said: “With Cromie passing away abroad just adds to the heartache for her family and multiple costs of arranging a funeral and for Caroline to be brought back home amongst other costs.

“With Caroline being so popular and well-loved throughout the community I think it would be the right thing to do in organising a fundraiser to give Charlotte & Colin that little extra financial support to help with all the costs.”

There have been a lot of big-money donations from people with six different people sending across £100 of their own money, while a lot more have donated £60 and £50 which will undoubtedly go a very long way to helping Ms Cromie’s family.

It’s stated by Ms Robinson that her friend had only just celebrated her 42nd birthday a week ago before she was tragically taken away too early from her friends and family, which only adds to the heartache being felt in her community.

If you would like to donate anything towards the GoFundMe page, the link is attached and Ms Cromie’s family will be very grateful.