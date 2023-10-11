Double Shooting In Malaga Town Of Benalmadena Confirmed As Crime Of Alleged Domestic Abuse

By Chris King • Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 16:41

THE double-shooting incident that occurred in the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena this Tuesday, October 9, has been declared a sexist crime.

Several neighbours went to a property in the Torrequebrada district to investigate after they heard loud bangs at around 5 pm.

On arrival, they found two lifeless bodies and immediately alerted the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service to inform the operator of their grim discovery.

112 immediately notified the 061 Health Emergency Centre 061 and deployed patrols from the National Police to the location.

Police officers verified the discovery of two lifeless bodies

Police sources confirmed to malagahoy.es that their teams of officers found two dead bodies with gunshot wounds when they entered the home. The deceased were identified as a 63-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.

Forensic detectives and members of the health services remained in the property until late on Tuesday evening to carry out the necessary investigations on the scene.

The bodies were subsequently transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Malaga (IML) where the relevant post-mortem examinations will be conducted in an effort to establish the facts surrounding the incident. Three shotguns were seized at the property.

Although the investigation remains open, according to the same sources, the initial investigations pointed to the man taking the life of his partner and then committing suicide. The couple had reportedly been renting the property where the alleged crime took place.

On Wednesday 10, a tweet from the Government Delegation against Domestic Abuse confirmed the murder of a 52-year-old female in an alleged crime of domestic abuse.

The post added that the number of women murdered as the result of domestic abuse in Spain amounted to 51 in 2023, with a total of 1,236 since 2003.

Another tweet explained that the victim had a young son and two adult children. There were no previous complaints of domestic abuse lodged against the alleged aggressor.

According to sources of the aforementioned news outlet, the couple were married and their children were aged 17, 20 and 21. Benalmadena Town Hall has reportedly offered psychological services after initiating the relevant protocol in these cases.

