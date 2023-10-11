€50 Million For Energy Projects

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 9:49

Energy saving projects in Andalucia

The building sector in Andalucia is receiving a significant boost thanks to an initiative which aims to introduce energy saving measures and improve the take-up of renewables. The Sustainable Construction Programme in Andalucia (PICSA) has also set about improving the competitiveness of local construction companies while reducing energy poverty for low income families.

PICSA’s incentive scheme provides an opportunity to introduce energy saving measures and products to existing buildings. Its objective here is to transform the most energy inefficient buildings to the point where they can offer savings on energy use of more than 70 per cent. This part of the programme is being delivered with the help of more than 7,600 partner companies, most of whom are SMEs.

PICSA also offers funding support to local construction companies in the form of grant aid and by helping them access EU financing. The aim is to revitalise the construction sector, which has endured a massive downturn in recent years. A funding pot of more than €50 million has been made available, with businesses able to bid for a maximum €2 million each.

Natalia González Hereza, Managing Director of the Andalusian Energy Agency, said, “In addition to contributing to energy efficiency in Andalucian homes and revitalising the role of the construction sector in our region, the Programme represents one more step towards achieving a low carbon economy in Andalucia and a more sustainable and environmentally respectful construction model, in line with the EU’s objectives”.

The programme has created a ‘Sustainable Construction Roundtable’, which brings together more than 70 experts from different disciplines. They work together and pool their knowledge about key industry issues including its competitiveness, supply and demand, renewable energy, innovation, employment and legislation.

Its incentive scheme is estimated to have reached 60 000 local people across 600 neighbourhood communities, as well as 2,500 companies. Vulnerable groups have benefited greatly, with around 23 per centof incentives being used to improve housing quality for more than 7,000 low income families.

The work done to improve energy efficiency in buildings has led to an estimated reduction in CO2 production of 62,000 tonnes and energy savings of about 26,000 toe/year. These savings are equivalent to the energy consumed by 1.7 million light bulbs or 100 million washing machine cycles. Around 14,000 jobs have been created thanks to actions undertaken through the programme, with more than 55 percent of the companies involved stating that they have taken on new staff.

Report from EU regional and urban development