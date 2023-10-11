Europe Travel Strikes: What To Expect In October

By George Dagless • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 18:06

Strikes are rather in vogue at the moment, both in Europe and the UK, and it seems as though there are no signs of them abating any time soon.

A perfect storm of a cost of living crisis and general levels of unhappiness about working conditions post-covid in some cases has formed a real feeling among various workforces that enough is enough, and to the picket lines they have gone.

Various different industries and sectors have been impacted to different levels, and the strikes have certainly taken their toll on the travel industry.

Trains, planes, and everything in between have been affected as employees take action, and there are several strikes set to hit the continent and the UK over the course of October.

Here, then, we’re running down what you can expect and when in the next few weeks…

Travel strikes expected for October

France: Flights cancelled

Airlines in France have been told by the country’s aviation authority to cancel flights at airports in Paris and Marseille on Friday 13 October – unlucky for some, as part of a union push for wage increases.

Roughly 40% of flights in and out of Paris Orly are set to be cancelled, whilst 25% in and out of Marseille-Provence airport and 15% in and out of Paris Beauvais will also be impacted by the strikes.

Short-haul journeys are more likely to take the hit as airlines usually look to protect longer haul trips, but anyone with bookings between October 12 and October 14 is advised to check with their airline over the next few days.

France: Metro strikes threatened

Staying in France, Paris Metro workers have threatened strike action during the Rugby World Cup.

Train drivers are getting a bonus in recognition of the extra work they have to do during the event, but station staff have not been offered a similar incentive.

Negotiations are currently ongoing, but a strike has been threatened if no solution is found.

England: Heathrow strikes

Baggage carousel workers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom have announced that they will strike over 13 separate days in October.

The dates are 6-9 October and 20-30 October.

Members of the Unite union are walking out over below-inflation pay offers.

Spain: Security staff announce airport strike in Alicante

Keeping with airports but moving to Spain, private security staff at Alicante-Elche airport have announced strikes over working conditions and pay.

Ilunion Seguridad employees will strike on 6-15, 17, 20-22, 24, 27-29 and 31 October; with further dates planned for November, December and January as well.