By Aaron Hindhaugh • Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 12:26

Police forensics investigation how four children died in an apartment fire. Credit: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

An early morning blaze has sadly taken the lives of at least four children in the city of Vigo.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a devastating fire at an apartment block in Vigo, Spain in the very early hours of Wednesday morning where they were greeted with huge flames that had engulfed a large amount of the block.

Unfortunately, it has since been reported that despite the swift response from the fire services, they were unable to save everyone and four children have been killed in the blaze, with no reason yet revealed as to what started it off.

As well as the four minors to have been killed, eight others have also been taken to hospital for medical care after being caught up in this shocking and seemingly very unexpected fire while in the safety of their own homes.

Four children killed in Spanish apartment fire

It’s believed that the fire broke out in an apartment around 4 am this morning and there are said to be five homes on each floor of the four-storey apartment block which is located in a neighbourhood called As Travesas.

Following this shocking incident in Vigo, it’s believed that the mayor of the city, Abel Caballero, has attended the scene to try and get answers to what happened and caused the blaze, as well as to show his respect for the ones who have been killed.

The local emergency services were on the scene very quickly and reportedly able to bring the major blaze under control, allowing for police forensics to corden off the apartment block and start to begin their investigation once temperatures inside have cooled down.

Following the incident, a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre said in a short tweet on X: “Several people have lost their lives and others have been injured by the flames.’

Eight people now rushed to hospital in Vigo

Further information was then released on the same X account when more facts were established, they said: “Four people have lost their lives, all minors.

“Eight people were taken to different hospitals. Psychologists who are specialists in major emergencies have been mobilised.”

This saddening blaze comes just a few weeks after a nightclub in Murcia was engulfed by a fire which unfortunately took the lives of 13 people and the reason behind the incident is still yet to be established despite it happening on October 1.

It is believed that the nightclub where people were partying had received orders to close its doors in the time leading up to that cruel night, which has only raised further questions towards the owner as to why they simply ignored these and instead, allowed people to revel in an unsafe environment.