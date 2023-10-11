Grave Robbers Strike 80 Times In Murcia

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 17:29

Two Arrested In Murcia. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A report published yesterday highlighted a crime that strikes at the very heart of what is sacred.

Recently in Cehegin, Murcia, the Guardia Civil and Cehegin’s Local Police apprehended two individuals. The suspects are believed to be behind over multiple thefts at the local municipal cemetery.

Desecration For Profit

The two suspects reportedly targeted the cemetery, removing copper and bronze ornaments from burial niches. The combined worth of these stolen items is estimated to be around €50,000.

At least 80 of the tombs had damage and absence of metal vases, vases, crosses of Christ and other religious figures made of copper, bronze and brass, revealed the report.

Operation ‘Catacumba’

Following reports from concerned Cehegin residents last September, the Guardia Civil and Cehegin’s Local Police initiated operation ‘Catacumba’. Their dual objectives were to recover the stolen items and apprehend the culprits. Surveillance was also heightened at the cemetery to deter further thefts.

Swift Action And Citizen Collaboration

After meticulous inspections and gathering detailed information about the stolen items, the focus shifted to metal recycling centres. Within a week, officers had scoured numerous metal trading establishments and scrapyards. The majority of the stolen items were found in one such facility.

The investigation then centred in on two local men, both with previous robbery convictions. Thanks to invaluable assistance from the public, these individuals, aged 33 and 39, were identified, located, and arrested.

The two men are alleged to have been responsible for 80 crimes of robbery with force and damage, valued at nearly €50,000, the Guardia Civil confirmed.

While many of the stolen items have been retrieved, efforts continue to recover the remaining pieces. The investigation is still ongoing.