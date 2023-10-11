Holiday Weekend Traffic Jams

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 15:56

Traffic jams expected

The Directorate General of Traffic expects some 304,000 long-distance journeys on the roads in the province of Malaga for the Hispanic Day holiday Puente (bridge), which starts tomorrow, Thursday October 12, and lasts until Sunday October 15. Almost 1.5 million journeys are expected throughout Andalucia.

In the case of Malaga, the highest traffic intensity is expected on the A-7, AP-7, A-45, AP-46, A-92, A-92M, A-357 and MA-20. The busiest periods will be: Thursday, from 11am to 3pm and from 5pm to 9pm; Friday, from yam to 9pm; Saturday, from 11am to 3pm and from 6pm to 9pm; and Sunday, from 11am to 2pm and from 4pm to 9pm.

The DGT reports also that the A-7 at San Pedro de Alcántara (km 1053-1050), Fuengirola (km 101-1013) and Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena (km 1003-1001) are particular traffic hotspots..

The Traffic Management Centres based in Malaga and Seville, in operation 24 hours a day, will provide a special service with more than 60 operators and specialised technical staff to supervise, regulate and provide information. Two aerial resources (helicopters and drones) will cover the main routes used by vehicles throughout Andalucia and will focus on those points where incidents are likely to occur.

The delegate of the Spanish Government in Andalucia, Pedro Fernández, has asked all drivers to be “extremely prudent” when undertaking journeys, “for which it is highly advisable to be informed about the conditions before starting the journey, in order to avoid situations of heavy traffic”.

During this week, the DGT is also carrying out a special campaign to monitor distractions at the wheel, and has therefore asked drivers to “pay full attention to the signs, signals and speed allowed on the roads because only then will we all be able to enjoy the break without any unforeseen incidents”.

This year, as the holiday is being celebrated close to the weekend, a significant movement of vehicles is expected throughout the Spanish road network, especially for journeys to tourist areas on the coast and in the mountains; short journeys to second homes and leisure areas close to urban centres, as well as to towns where popular festivals are being held.