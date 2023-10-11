Luton Airport Blaze Disrupts Thousands

By John Ensor • Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 9:12

Luton Airport fire. Credit: Beds Fire And Rescue/X

Thousands of passengers will be impacted following a huge car park fire that broke out at Luton Airport in the early hours of yesterday morning.

On the night of Tuesday, October 10, a major fire erupted in Terminal Car Park 2 at London’s Luton Airport, causing significant damage and leading to the collapse of part of the structure, writes Independent.

Impact On Air Travel

The airport released a statement detailing the severity of the incident: ‘Emergency services continue to respond to a significant fire in Terminal Car Park 2, which has resulted in partial structural collapse.’ As a result, all flights were halted until 12:00 pm on October 11. The airport advised, ‘Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted.’

Flight Diversions And Cancellations

On the night of the fire, 23 incoming flights were rerouted to other airports, including Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, and Bristol. Ten flights set for departure that evening were also cancelled, some of which had passengers already on board.

By this morning, October 11, a total of 85 scheduled departures have been affected. In total, 170 flights, carrying an estimated 27,000 passengers, were cancelled.

This disruption impacted around 30,000 travellers, considering the previous night’s cancellations and diversions. Even with the potential reopening at noon, further delays are anticipated due to the ripple effect of the closure.

Passengers Rights

European air passenger regulations ensure that travellers are provided with alternative flights and necessary hotel accommodations. However, given the magnitude of this incident, many might have to seek other flight options and claim a refund later.

Luton’s Significance To UK Air Travel

Luton Airport, the UK’s fifth busiest, usually manages hundreds of flights daily, transporting approximately 40,000 passengers. It’s home to easyJet’s main office and serves as a primary hub for the airline.

Additionally, Luton is a significant base for Wizz Air, focusing on eastern European routes. Ryanair also operates a considerable number of flights from this location, connecting to Ireland and various European destinations.

Concerns Over Parked Vehicles

Likely, some travellers will return to discover their vehicles have been damaged by the fire. The airport has provided guidance for such situations, stating: ‘For passengers who have queries regarding a parked vehicle or future booking please contact Luton Airport customer services.

Despite the cause of the fire not yet being disclosed, many are speculating online that an electric vehicle could be the cause.