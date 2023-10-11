By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 17:21

Luton Airport is now back open after a major blaze.

Footage has emerged of the moment a car erupted into flames and caused chaos at Luton Airport.

Luton’s Airport and the surrounding area were plunged into chaos late last night when a huge fire broke out in one of the car parks and forced all flights to be suspended.

People who woke up this morning expecting the fire service to have the blaze under control were rather disappointed to find out that all of the flights coming in and out of the airport were still suspended.

The fire could be seen for miles, so the question on everyone’s lips was, what could have caused such a blaze late at night when everything was so quiet and not many people were about?

What caused the Luton Airport fire?

Many people have been speculating about the cause of this blaze but footage from inside the car park has now been revealed and begun to be passed around on social media which shows a car exploding unexpectedly.

On what appears to be CCTV footage gathered from Luton Airport’s car park, there looks to be nobody around before a black Range Rover goes up in flames before the above roof falls in on itself making the blaze a whole lot worse.

Diesel Range Rover sets alight and explodes, setting fire to a car park in Luton Airport pic.twitter.com/8dVyAYigBJ — The AI Bison (@TheAIBison) October 11, 2023

The fire brigade appear to have it all under control and don’t believe there is any further risk to life or the remains of the car park, which has allowed passengers to re-enter the airport and start getting back on with their journeys.

Has Luton Airport reopened?

All flights were indeed suspended for most of Wednesday, but have now been given the green light to start again from 3 pm BST, but there will now indeed be a major backlog of flights that have been suspended throughout the day.

While most people were unharmed and able to evacuate the airport with relative ease, it’s being reported that four firefighters and a member of airport staff were treated after inhaling a significant amount of smoke from the fire.

While it was just this one car that started the blaze off, given the magnitude of the fire, it’s believed, and backed up by eyewitnesses, that a whole lot of vehicles were going up in flames and exploding one after another.

Bedfordshire’s chief fire officer, Andy Hopkinson has looked to move quickly today and reassure people that there is no reason to believe this was something sinister or suspicious.

He said they had: “No intelligence than to suggest it was anything other than an accidental fire.”

It’s believed that the Ranger Rover was in fact a diesel-powered car, so the investigation will very likely be looking into the safety of it and other similar models that could soon experience the same fate.