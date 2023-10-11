Massive European Food And Drink Fraud Exposed

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 19:33

Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

In a sweeping crackdown across Europe, authorities have uncovered food and drink fraud in locations such as Sevilla, Alicante and Albacete.

A report published by the Guardia Civil revealed how they confiscated 8,000 tonnes of illegal products and six and a half million litres of alcoholic drinks, valued at €30 million.

Under Operation OPSON XII against food fraud, the Guardia Civil arrested 13 individuals in Spain, with another 87 others under investigation. The operation, coordinated by EUROPOL, has been particularly vigilant about the regulation of alcoholic beverages and olive oil. It also emphasises the protection of Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indications (PGI).

SEPRONA, a unit of the Guardia Civil, has identified 1,294 administrative breaches. Over 2,000 inspections were conducted at various distribution hubs, warehouses, transport facilities, ports, and airports across Spain.

Europe-Wide Collaborative Effort

At the European scale, police units from the 25 involved nations have issued 143 arrest warrants and executed 168 search warrants. Remarkably, 119 individuals have been reported, and six criminal syndicates have been disbanded.

The operation saw the collaboration of 25 countries, including 18 EU Member States and seven other European nations. Key European agencies such as the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), DG SANTE, DG AGRI, and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) played pivotal roles, alongside national food regulatory bodies and private sector allies.

Criminals employed various tactics, from forging documents for importing subpar goods to flouting Spain’s legal standards. Some even counterfeited seals on the packaging.

Highlighted Incidents

In Albacete, SEPRONA resolved a case of document forgery, investigating three individuals and two firms. They immobilised over a million kilos of invert sugar. The culprits exported grape by-products, which were actually invert sugar, significantly boosting their selling price. South Africa was the primary export destination.

In Sevilla, the Guardia Civil investigated two individuals for public health violations, document forgery, and deceit. They sold hams without proper tracking, manipulated expiry dates, and lacked seals. The operation led to the confiscation of 48,000 kilos of hams and sausages and an additional 3,000 items.

Zaragoza’s authorities are investigating a group for selling out-of-date goods. They discovered unauthorised meat and seafood lines with fake labels. The operation resulted in eight arrests, 48 individuals under investigation, and the seizure and destruction of 25,000 kilos of food items.

In Badajoz, SEPRONA disbanded a group fraudulently trading olive oil in Andalusia and Extremadura. Nine individuals are under investigation, with 67,000 litres of oil seized.

In Alicante, officers investigated several livestock farms in Alicante and Murcia for various crimes. Nine individuals are under investigation, and 305 sheep and goats have been impounded