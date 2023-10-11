By John Ensor •
Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 12:29
Leo Sayer: health update.
Credit: LeoSayer/Facebook.com
MUSIC legend, Leo Sayer has recently announced that his upcoming UK shows have had to be cancelled following health complications which have seen the star hospitalised for three weeks.
The renowned singer Leo Sayer, now resident in Australia, recently disclosed his health issues on Facebook due to complications with his kidney, bladder, and prostate.
Seventy-five-year-old Sayer, who made Australia his home back in 2009, is still musically active and tours regularly.
Speaking of his hospitalisation he said: ‘I haven’t posted anything publicly about this before but I couldn’t fly or make the recent shows in the UK as I became very ill just before the trip.’
The star added: ‘I have been in hospital here for the last 3 weeks in Australia with kidney, bladder and prostrate complications. It all happened at the last moment, so it was too late to warn anyone.
He went on to thank tour organisers and apologise to his loyal fans: ‘Many thanks to Butlins and Tony Denton for making replacement arrangements for these shows. I’m so sorry to have disappointed my fans but these things can happen to us 75-year-olds!’
He concluded with some reassuring words: ‘I’m still in hospital now but well on the mend. I will take a necessary short break from activities and be back fighting for shows in 2024 – particularly my UK and Ireland tour next autumn.’
‘Thank you everyone for all your concerns and good wishes… feeling thankful at Southern Highlands private Hospital.’
Many will remember Leo’s hits dating back to the 70s, there’s bound to be one in the list below to get anyone humming and singing along.
In view of Leo’s vow to return to the stage, perhaps his most poignant song would be his breakthrough single in 1973 ‘The Show Must Go On,’ which reached number two in the UK charts.
Fans took to social media to pass on their best wishes: ‘Take care & take your time to get really well and strong again to rock the stages…. Best wishes,’ wrote one.
Another person added: ‘Aww so sorry to hear that you’ve not been well. With best wishes for a speedy recovery and hope to see you next Autumn in Scunthorpe!!’
While one person concluded: ‘Hope you are doing ok Leo. You still make me feel like dancing!!!’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.