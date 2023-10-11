By John Ensor • Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 12:29

Leo Sayer: health update. Credit: LeoSayer/Facebook.com

MUSIC legend, Leo Sayer has recently announced that his upcoming UK shows have had to be cancelled following health complications which have seen the star hospitalised for three weeks.

The renowned singer Leo Sayer, now resident in Australia, recently disclosed his health issues on Facebook due to complications with his kidney, bladder, and prostate.

Leo’s Health Update From Down Under

Seventy-five-year-old Sayer, who made Australia his home back in 2009, is still musically active and tours regularly.

Speaking of his hospitalisation he said: ‘I haven’t posted anything publicly about this before but I couldn’t fly or make the recent shows in the UK as I became very ill just before the trip.’

The star added: ‘I have been in hospital here for the last 3 weeks in Australia with kidney, bladder and prostrate complications. It all happened at the last moment, so it was too late to warn anyone.

He went on to thank tour organisers and apologise to his loyal fans: ‘Many thanks to Butlins and Tony Denton for making replacement arrangements for these shows. I’m so sorry to have disappointed my fans but these things can happen to us 75-year-olds!’

He concluded with some reassuring words: ‘I’m still in hospital now but well on the mend. I will take a necessary short break from activities and be back fighting for shows in 2024 – particularly my UK and Ireland tour next autumn.’



‘Thank you everyone for all your concerns and good wishes… feeling thankful at Southern Highlands private Hospital.’

Leo’s Music Legacy

Many will remember Leo’s hits dating back to the 70s, there’s bound to be one in the list below to get anyone humming and singing along.

When I Need You

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing

Raining in My Heart

Dancing the Night Away

Thunder in My Heart

One Man Band

Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance)

Moonlighting

In view of Leo’s vow to return to the stage, perhaps his most poignant song would be his breakthrough single in 1973 ‘The Show Must Go On,’ which reached number two in the UK charts.

Leo’s Fans React

Fans took to social media to pass on their best wishes: ‘Take care & take your time to get really well and strong again to rock the stages…. Best wishes,’ wrote one.

Another person added: ‘Aww so sorry to hear that you’ve not been well. With best wishes for a speedy recovery and hope to see you next Autumn in Scunthorpe!!’

While one person concluded: ‘Hope you are doing ok Leo. You still make me feel like dancing!!!’