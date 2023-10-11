Record Insurance Payout Set For Wine Growers

By George Dagless • Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 18:25

Stock image of red wine. Credit: Igor Normann/Shutterstock.com

Insurance damages for wine-growers are estimated at over 100m euros in Spain for 2023, thanks to drought and multiple hail storms, among other environmental factors.

As per Decanter, that payout will be more than double for wine-grape damage last year, and will also represent the most since the agricultural insurance system began in 1978.

Drought and multiple hail storms have really impacted the area, with a spokesman for Agroseguro telling the Decanter website:

“We had problems with the biggest drought in the history of Spain, and a very difficult September month, with rain, wind and hail.”

Climate change is being blamed for the tricky conditions, with parts of Spain suffering from intense heat for prolonged periods, sparking droughts and wildfires.

Indeed, areas such as the Canary Islands are suffering from a late summer heatwave, much hotter than average for October, in a continued nod to how the environment and the weather are changing dramatically.

As per the report from Decanter, Spain is set to produce its smallest vintage in six years because of the weather, with record drought and hail events in recent years.

Vineyards in Castilla y Leon suffered damage from unseasonably cold nights in April and May, meanwhile, and so in one form or another the weather has really impacted the wine-producing sector in Spain.

Agroseguro, as per Decanter, has already paid out €65.7m of the expected damage for 2023, with this including €23m for hail and storm damage, €21.3m for drought-related damage, and €12m for frost.

Spain is one of the world’s largest wine producers, behind only France and Italy, and as close European neighbours it’s no surprise to learn that these nations have also had issues with wine output for this year.

Italian wine output, for example, is predicted to fall 12% after its own extreme weather issues, while France at least expects stable output if nothing else, with higher production in the north neutralising issues in the south due to drought.