The Biggest Interactive Giant Map Of Spain

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 12:34

The largest map in Spain

Benalmádena is celebrating Día de la Hispanidad, Spain’s National Day on October 13, in the Plaza de la Mezquita in Benalmádena, with a giant interactive map, the largest in Spain. The event, which has been organised by Giant Maps and the Culture Department of Benalmádena Town Hall, is free of charge and will be open to the public from 10am to 2pm.

This innovative project shows the best of Spain to thousands of people through a participatory installation created by anthropologist and social innovator Ángel Arenas who has lived in Benalmádena for years and has a lot of experience in these types of installations.

Benalmádena will be the first town on the Costa del Sol to have this Giant Map specifically for the celebration of the Día de la Hispanidad. The aim of this particular event is to show a large number of people some particularities of Spain as a country, its geography, its history, its culture, its art.

The Giant Interactive Map of Spain is not just a huge map. It is equipped with a system of QR codes that offer great interactivity. People can scan with their mobile phones, more than 100 QR codes that correspond to all the World Heritage Sites in Spain, UNESCO sites, Natural Parks, Biosphere Reserves, emblematic places, recipes of typical products, information about historical and contemporary personalities of art, sports, etc.

In addition to this, the installation has augmented reality, that is to say, it allows monuments to be seen in three dimensions through a holographic image that appears on the map in the exact place where it is in reality. The project, which covers 90 square metres by 230 square metres in size, has travelled to more than 60 locations in 13 countries.

The original project was launched at UNESCO headquarters where a Giant Map of the African continent, was rolled out for the first time. It was attended by more than 25 ambassadors from African countries and Irina Bokova, Director-General of the institution.

Hundreds of people will be able to walk on the map during the activity. They will be able to learn about cities, regions, lakes, rivers, mountains and tourist attractions, among others. The Giant Map is also gamified, i.e. it has its own platform for creating questions, trivia games, real-time rankings and prizes.