Two Dead As Light Aircraft Crashes in Almeria Municipality of Níjar

Updated: 11 Oct 2023 • 15:41
Image of a Guardia Civil helicopter.
Credit: David Acosta Allely/Shutterstock.com
Two people died in a plane crash this Wednesday, October 11, in the Almeria municipality of Níjar.
The aircraft was reported missing at around 0:30 am with the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service receiving a request from 112 of the Valencian Community to coordinate a search for the plane.
Sources from the Sub-Delegation of the Government in Almeria informed EFE that the plane took off from Almería airport with two occupants, destined for Valencia. It is thought to have belonged to the One Air Aviation flight school in Malaga.
Shortly after departing, contact was lost with the aircraft in the area of Cerro del Fraile de Níjar in Almería province. When the plane did not arrive at its destination, the school contacted Valencia Airport to enquire about the situation.
112 Andalucia immediately deployed the Almeria Fire Brigade, along with an ambulance from the Health Emergency Centre (CES) 061.
A search operation was initiated involving patrols from the Local Police, the National Police and the Guardia Civil. Units were also deployed from Infoca, the Air Transit Control Centre, the Coordination and Rescue Centre, Níjar Civil Protection, Maritime Rescue, Almería Airport and the Sub-delegation of the Government in Almería.
As reported to EFE by the Sub-Delegation, a helicopter eventually located the wreckage of the aircraft in the early morning in an area on the Cerro del Fraile de Níjar. It was subsequently verified that there were no survivors.
The Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) of the Guardia Civil rescued the lifeless bodies of the deceased, whose identities have not been revealed.
