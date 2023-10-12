A Celebration Of Paul Callow

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 9:33

Paul Callow. Credit: Positive Signs and Designs/Facebook.com

On Monday, October 16 at 4:00 pm, the Javea crematorium, located en route to Denia, will be the setting to pay last respects to Paul Callow, who tragically lost his life last week.

The news of Paul’s passing has reverberated far and wide, especially in the UK where he was fondly remembered. His family has been inundated with messages, a testament to the indelible mark he left on so many lives. The sheer volume of inquiries about the funeral details underscores the impact Paul had on those around him.

Paul’s brother Dale earnestly requests those who knew Paul, either as customers or colleagues, to attend the funeral if at all possible. The hope is to fill the crematorium to its capacity, a fitting tribute to a life so vibrantly lived. ‘I want him to see as he leaves us this final time how loved he was and for him to think, “damn, that was a good turnout for me,”‘ said Dale.

Following the funeral, a celebration of Paul’s life will be held at the Hilltop in Moraira. Rather than sending flowers, Dale encourages all who are able to make a donation to the ‘project 4 all’ charity, a cause which was close to Paul’s heart. Donation tins will be available at both the crematorium and Hilltop.

The outpouring of support on social media platforms, especially Facebook, has been overwhelming for the family. Paul’s brother expressed his gratitude, ‘Thank you to everyone that’s replied on Facebook, sent us messages, emails or anything at all.

‘I’ve tried to at least click ‘like’ on everyone so you know I have read it and sorry I have not replied to lots; it has just been so, so hard.’

For those in the UK unable to make the journey, a video link will be provided, ensuring that distance doesn’t hinder any last goodbyes.

To all in Benidorm and beyond who knew Paul, his family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the stories, memories, and love shared during this difficult time.