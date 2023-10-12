Alicante Hotel Worker Caught Stealing From Guests

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 15:26

General view of Alicante

A HOTEL worker in Alicante has been caught stealing money and valuables from guests’ rooms.

The woman, 24, was also the hotel housekeeper and had a universal access code for each of the safes in the different rooms that she could get in to.

This code meant that, despite the user of the safe – ie the guest in the room – being able to put in a code that they’d know and no-one else would to get stuff in and out of the safe, it could still be overridden.

Suspicions were aroused when two guests at the hotel in Alicante reported that they had had their money taken from the safes, with police arresting the woman shortly after.

Both guests had said that they had put money in the safes when they had been going out of their rooms, but came back to find that the money had gone, suggesting that someone who had access to some sort of code to get into them was a prime target.

Indeed, police themselves suspected that it was an employee of the hotel as they noticed that the doors to the rooms themselves had not been forced or damaged in any way, which is what you would have expected from external criminals seeking to break and enter.

And, once that was assumed, things led quickly to the housekeeper, as she was the only person in the hotel that had full access to the rooms, and who also knew the codes to the safes.

Robberies from hotels are, unfortunately, nothing new with other cases taking place in Alicante recently, whilst many tourist resorts around the world see customers on the wrong end of things being stolen.

Here, though, police were able to quickly ascertain the clues they needed to identify the culprit, and the evidence quickly stacked up against the hotel housekeeper.