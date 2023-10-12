Atlantic Front Predicted To Bring Storms, Rain, And A Drop In Temperatures To Spain This Weekend

By Chris King • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 17:52

Image of dark storm clouds. Credit: Ernest Rose/Shutterstock.com

THE Puente del Pilar holiday period in Spain started with sunny weather and high temperatures in most of the country this Thursday, October 12.

However, the current stability in the weather is due to undergo a dramatic change by the weekend. Rain is coming, along with a drop in temperatures, according to the latest forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

Values were expected to reach in excess of 30ºC in the Canary Islands today as well as in parts of the northern mainland and areas of the southwest quadrant of the country.

AEMET predicted values of 35ºC in Badajoz today, with Bilbao, Córdoba, Sevilla and Ourense expected to hit 34ºC. At the other end of the scale, 25ºC was predicted in Ceuta, and 26ºC in Málaga, Melilla, Santander, Segovia and Tarragona.

A yellow warning for values up to 34ºC was in place for parts of the east, west and south of Gran Canaria and Tenerife, as well as El Hierro and La Gomera in the Canary Islands.

Friday, October 13

On Friday the 13th, a frontal system will arrive in Galicia. This will cause temperatures to stabilise and also bring rain to Galicia and other parts of the northwest of the country.

Summer temperatures are likely to continue, with values of over 30ºC in large areas of the east and south of the mainland. In the Balearic Islands, they could exceed 32ºC degrees in parts of Extremadura, Andalucia, and also in the interior of the Valencian Community and the region of Murcia.

In the Canary Islands, there will be a slight rise in temperatures and once again temperatures will exceed 34ºC in parts of Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Saturday, October 14

Thermometers will begin to descend in most parts of Spain on Saturday. The Atlantic front will deposit light rains in the centre and east of the territory. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop in most parts of the country due to the arrival of cooler Atlantic air.

Specifically, values will drop by between 6 and 8ºC compared to the previous day in the Cantabrian Sea. However, the clouds will cause night temperatures to rise in the southern half of the country and in the Mediterranean area.

Sunday, October 15

An area of ​​low Atlantic pressure is predicted to approach the country on Sunday, leaving rain across the mainland, especially in the northwest and especially in Galicia. Later in the day it will spread from west to east, although it will be weaker the further east it goes .

AEMET does not expect the rain to reach the southeast of the country, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia or eastern Andalucia.

As the result of a new drop of up to 6 or 8ºC, Sunday’s temperatures will be normal for the time of year in the interior of the northern half of Spain.

Thermometers are expected to remain between 15 and 20ºC during the central hours of the day in the northern half of the country.

However, in central areas of the mainland they stay between 20 and 25ºC, while in the southern third and the Mediterranean, regions, they could still reach 30ºC.

Looking ahead to next week, AEMET warned of the arrival of new storms and rainfall, especially in the western half. In the Canary Islands, temperatures are expected to begin to drop from Tuesday 17 or Wednesday 18.