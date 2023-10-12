Brit Killed In Spain Plane Crash

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 12:29

A British student pilot has been killed in a plane crash in Spain, along with a Spanish pilot.

The twenty-six-year-old was flying in a light aircraft when it crashed in a national park in Almeria.

The Briton has not yet been named, but the pilot has been identified as Rafael Ricote who was an instructor at a Malaga-based aviation school.

What happened in Malaga-Valencia plane crash?

They had taken off from Velez-Malaga, to the east of Malaga, and were flying towards Valencia when the crash happened.

Mountain rescue experts recovered the men’s bodies from the wreckage of the plane. Investigations are now underway to work out the cause of the crash.

A spokesman said, as per The Metro:

“Two people died in an air accident in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the municipality of Nijar.

“An emergency call was received around 12.30am from Valencia Airport indicating contact had been lost with a light aircraft in the area around Cerro del Fraile.

“The caller indicated the plane belonged to a flight training school in Malaga and was heading to Valencia with two people on board.

“Firefighters were immediately alerted as well as police forces including the Civil Guard and National Police, coastguards, civil protection workers and other responders.

“Fire crews subsequently confirmed they had found the bodies of two people in a difficult-to-access area around Cerro del Fraile.”

The light aircraft had been stopped for fuel in Almeria on the way during the journey, but at that point all seemed well for the trip, with the two men not reporting any issues.

Indeed, there was no mayday call for help given at any moment before the crash, and now investigators are working hard to find out just what caused the accident.

Malaga and Valencia are around 570km apart, with Malaga on the south coast of Spain, and Valencia on the east.