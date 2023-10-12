By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 11:30

British Airways are one of many airlines to cancel flights to Tel Aviv, Israel

Numerous airlines have cancelled all flights to and from Tele Aviv, Israel, amid the ongoing war against Hamas militants.

Once the Hamas militants launched the surprise attack on the Israeli people last weekend, a number of airlines suspended and pushed back all flights to and from the area, insisting to customers that they would be starting back up early this week.

However, this has not been the case and instead, airlines have only been using their aircraft to evacuate people out of the country, with Spain leading the way yesterday by evacuating 500 citizens and other EU nationals.

A number of airlines have now halted all flights to Israel due to the ongoing fighting, bombing and shelling of the country as well as the very dangerous and the precarious Gaza Strip which was – and still is – home to so many Palestinians just searching for peace.

Have British Airways cancelled flights to Tev Alviv?

The decision appeared to come after a British Airways flight took off from the UK destined for Tel Aviv to try and bring some Brits back home from the war-torn country, however, that plan was very short-lived.

This is because just yesterday a British Airway flight was almost ready to start its landing in Tel Aviv before being urged to make a swift U-turn out of the area and strongly advised to not attempt any sort of landing due to how dangerous it was in the air and on the ground.

It should have come as no surprise to many people involved in this landing attempt because, in the past 24 hours, there have been several alarms have been heard in Israel due to incoming shelling attempts from Hamas and also vice-versa, so there was no way a flight could and with so much threat about.

British Airways are not alone when it comes to cancelling all flights to Tel Aviv until further notice and the situation has calmed down, with many insisting that safety is their priority, and flying into the region would put a lot of people in immediate danger.

Has my flight to Israel been cancelled?

It’s believed that along with BA, the likes of Virgin Atlantic, Ryanair, easyJet, Iberia and Wizz Air have all stopped flights for the time being, leaving a lot of people now scratching their heads as to how some of their loved ones will be able to get back home.

More countries have also joined in this move to halt commercial flights to Israel including Air Europa, ITA, Finnair, Norwegian Air and Air France, which will see a significant backlog created for some of the world’s leading airlines.

While many will be worried and scared for relatives and people they know stuck in Israel, a lot of countries are now putting on specific flights to Tel Aviv to bring people home and these will likely come in the form of military aircraft, much like Spain managed to do yesterday saving hundreds from the awful situation they found themselves in.

It’s believed that all of the above-mentioned airlines are now in the process of contacting all of their impacted customers about what will be happening next, their options moving forward and if they will be planning to restart flights to Tel Aviv any time soon.