Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 12 Oct 2023 • 11:33

FC BARCELONA: Plans to float Barça Media on New York Stock Exchange delayed Photo credit: CC/Dr Salvus

Barça hitch FC BARCELONA’S plans to float its digital content platform Barça Media for €1 billion in New York have been delayed yet again. The German investment fund Libero failed to meet the October 10 deadline for the €40 million payment due for the purchase of a 9.8 per cent stake in Barça Vision, another of the football club’s companies.

Shingles deal PHARMACEUTICALS giant GSK has agreed a mammoth deal with Zhifei, China’s largest vaccine company for the exclusive rights to distribute the London-based company’s shingles vaccine. The firm explained to shareholders that the Shingrix agreement will bring in £2.5 billion (€2.9 billion) between 2024 and 2027.

Branches lopped SPAIN now has 17,889 bank branches compared with 18,008 at the beginning of the year, Bank of Spain figures revealed. During the first half of the year, branches closed at the rate of one very two days despite pledges to provide an in-person service for the vulnerable as well as residents in rural areas.

Fewer pubs FORTY-FIVE London pubs closed during the first six months of this year, more than anywhere else in England, found a study by real estate analysts, the Altus Group. In all, 383 pubs closed in the UK during this same period, almost as many as during the whole of 2022 when 386 pubs pulled down their shutters.

Record sales THE Eroski supermarket chain reported a record turnover of €2.56 billion and a €69.9 million profit for the half-year ending on July 31, thanks to reducing the price of 800 products. The Corporacion Mondragon cooperative explained that 96.25 per cent of its revenues during this period were the result of grocery sales.

Mind out MIND GYM training service owner Octavius Black lost £12 million (€13.9 million) when shares plummeted 37.8 per cent after a warning of “significantly lower” full-year profits. March to September revenues fell to £21 million (€24.3 million) compared with £26.8 million (€31.03 million) during the same period last year.

Oil fail SPAIN’S Agriculture minister Luis Planas confirmed that next year’s olive oil production will increase by only 15 per cent on this year’s, owing to low rainfall and unusually high temperatures. According to ministry estimates, the 2023-2024 season will produce 765,000 tons, 34 per cent less than the average result over the last four campaigns.

Airlines slump GLOBAL airline stocks dipped in Europe as oil prices rose and flights were cancelled throughout the region following terrorist attacks that have put Israel on a war footing. IAG, which owns British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling slid to the bottom of the FTSE on October 9, with shares in EasyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air also falling.

Not going NATIONWIDE has launched its “most significant” rebrand in 36 years while announcing its commitment to the high street, “with face-to-face attention while banks continue to close.” The Swindon-based building society founded in 1883 is investing in all its 605 branches, none of which would close until 2026 at the earliest, it pledged last June.

Stat of the week: €2.513 billion net profits for Spanish multinational clothing chain Inditex between February and the end of July, an increase of 40.1 per cent on the same period in 2022.