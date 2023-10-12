Convicted Criminals Could Avoid Initial Jail Time

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 10:15

Hands on prison bars

GUILTY criminals could now avoid jail from as early as next week in the United Kingdom, because prisons are full according to a report from The Times.

The British newspaper claims that Lord Edis, the senior presiding judge for England and Wales, has said that from as early as next week the sentencing of criminals who are on bail should be delayed.

The news comes after following warnings over the summer about the lack of capacity in prisons in Britain.

According to government forecasts for later this year, the amount of people in prison is set to grow to 89,100 by November, but there are only 87,573 prison places available.

What does the UK government say about packed prisons?

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News’ Politics Hub programme, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said that prosecutions were coming through quicker now after a covid-induced backlog.

He said:

“We are absolutely clear that those who commit violent acts, sexual acts against people in the United Kingdom will go to prison and will go to prison for long periods of time to protect the British people.

“That’s why we’re increasing the number of prison places. And that’s why we’re absolutely adamant that those who are convicted of these horrendous crimes will go to prison.”

Labour’s shadow justice secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said meanwhile:

“The prison estate is a mess.

“Prisons are overcrowded and have become breeding grounds for more crime. The government has been warned time and again about the challenges with prison population and conditions.”

Winter can sometimes see a surge in prison stays, particularly for smaller crimes, with some homeless people taking a stint inside rather than being on the streets in the cold.

This news relates to larger crimes, though, and the hope will have to be that enough spaces will be found for convicted criminals in the coming months.